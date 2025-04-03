Whoopi Goldberg signs off 'The View' with rallying call to anti-Trump 'resistance'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg signed off Thursday's show by rallying the movement resisting President Donald Trump.

"Remember, the resistance is real. You're not alone," Goldberg told viewers.

Last month, Goldberg said it was time for Americans to rise up and protest the Trump administration.

"People have to get out and you have to march. You have to start making noise. This is now coming back to us," Goldberg said on the March 19 episode of "The View," according to TV Insider.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ‘HAS NO PLANS TO GO’ TO KENNEDY CENTER SINCE TRUMP BECAME CHAIR

"The only way people are going to hear how angry you are is if you get out there," she continued, comparing the anti-Trump movement to the women's rights and civil rights movements in America.

"This is it. It’s now on us. We have to do it. You want to save your Social Security, you got to get up, and you got to start screaming because the only way they’re going to understand that you’re not going to put up with it is if you don’t put up with it," Goldberg added.

During the same March 19 show, Goldberg's fellow co-hosts got into a fierce back and forth over Democratic Party infighting.

"The View" hosts have frequently encouraged protests against Trump since he returned to office for his second term.

On a February episode of the liberal talk show, Joy Behar said that she disagreed with Democratic strategist James Carville's advice that Democrats do "nothing" to protest Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk.

"I have lived long enough to see that people who do nothing empower the enemy," Behar said.

"I believe that Americans, first of all, you can multitask. You can march, and you can do whatever and let them do what they’re doing. You can do both, and the main thing you can do is call your Republican senators and congresspeople and tell them that you’re not happy with what’s going on. You did not vote for this, what they’re doing right now," she added.

Ahead of Trump's congressional address in March, Behar urged Democratic lawmakers to walk out of the speech in defiance.

Following the address, Sunny Hostin scolded Democrats for not walking out after Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed for being disruptive.

"They should have stood with him in solidarity," Hostin said on the March 5 show.

"We had Karine Jean-Pierre here on this show yesterday, and she said we have to have a sense of urgency as we move forward, and we cannot do it the way we have in the past. This is not normal. It is a five-alarm fire," she continued.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.