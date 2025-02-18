Joy Behar disagrees with James Carville suggesting Democrats play 'possum' in anti-Trump resistance

"The View" co-host Joy Behar disagreed with Democratic strategist James Carville's latest advice for Democrats on Tuesday, as well as her fellow co-hosts, over how the party should counter President Donald Trump.

"I disagree with Carville and I disagree with you because, I do, because I have lived long enough to see that people who do nothing empower the enemy," Behar said, responding to her co-host, Sara Haines.

The co-hosts referred to Carville, who said the best thing for Democrats to do in protest of Trump and Musk, was "nothing."

"And I believe that Americans, first of all, you can multitask. You can march, and you can do whatever and let them do what they’re doing. You can do both, and the main thing you can do is call your Republican senators and congresspeople and tell them that you’re not happy with what’s going on. You did not vote for this, what they’re doing right now," Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested the Democrats decide what really matters, and said members of the party shouldn't make everything a "five-alarm fire."

"David Axelrod got a lot of flack for saying let USAID criticisms go," Griffin said. "It’s intangible to voters. It doesn’t really impact American voters’ lives. If DOGE [is] coming into the Social Security administration, that's where you hold your real fight for."

Sunny Hostin said she agreed with Carville because she voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I kind of agree with James Carville because I’m part of the 92% of Black women that voted to save the rest of the country," she said. "But the country wanted something else, and the country is getting something else. So I'm resting."

As Haines tried to reiterate her point about Democrats coming up with a more strategic response to Trump, Behar complained, "but Sara, there's an overriding thing, it's called democracy, that is slipping away from us."

During a discussion with MSNBC's Ari Melber, Carville and the MSNBC host talked about the protests against President Donald Trump and his mass firings of federal employees.

"So the question is, how should Democratic politicians respond to this? And what I think they should do is what we call, in rural America, ‘play possum.' Just let it go," Carville said.

He continued, "Don’t get in the way of it. Or as we like to say, don’t just stand there, do nothing. Let this germinate. We don’t need to get in front of it. This freight train is moving. Let’s just get out of the way."

Behar, who regularly supports liberal arguments on the show, recently took issue with President Donald Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and expressed some anger over the fact that America was named after a White man.