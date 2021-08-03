Clay Travis: Tokyo Olympics likely will be least-watched of all time
NBC dogged by disappointing ratings for Summer Olympics coverage
Outkick founder Clay Travis told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will likely end up being "the least watched" in history for a variety of reasons. Travis claimed that athletes are no longer as popular and have failed to perform as memorably as in past Olympics.
NBC SHEDS 48% OF AUDIENCE COMPARED TO 2016 GAMES
CLAY TRAVIS: This is the least amount I've ever watched the Olympics, and I think you guys may well agree with this. I imagine a huge percentage of your viewers feel the same way. I used to be so excited for the Olympics, I would track the medal counts and everything else. I think it's hard to figure out when they're airing. The time zone doesn't help. Streaming makes it difficult to know what's live and what's not. I think this is going to be the least watched Olympics of all time. And I think a lot of the athletes, frankly, are not particularly likable. And some of the biggest stars haven't really been performing on the biggest stages.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: