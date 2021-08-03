Clay Travis: Tokyo Olympics likely will be least-watched of all time

Outkick founder Clay Travis told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will likely end up being "the least watched" in history for a variety of reasons. Travis claimed that athletes are no longer as popular and have failed to perform as memorably as in past Olympics.

NBC SHEDS 48% OF AUDIENCE COMPARED TO 2016 GAMES

CLAY TRAVIS: This is the least amount I've ever watched the Olympics, and I think you guys may well agree with this. I imagine a huge percentage of your viewers feel the same way. I used to be so excited for the Olympics, I would track the medal counts and everything else. I think it's hard to figure out when they're airing. The time zone doesn't help. Streaming makes it difficult to know what's live and what's not. I think this is going to be the least watched Olympics of all time. And I think a lot of the athletes, frankly, are not particularly likable. And some of the biggest stars haven't really been performing on the biggest stages.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: