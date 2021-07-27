Simone Biles remarks on 'stressful' Olympics after early exit, says she has no injury

Simone Biles said she did not suffer an injury at the Tokyo Olympics as the decision to pull out of the gymnastics team final shocked the world Tuesday.

Biles is still eligible to compete in the individual all-around, which takes place later this week, and the apparatus finals, which start Sunday. She told reporters that while she wasn’t injured, she was "dealing with a few things."

"No injury thankfully, and that's why I took a step back because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," she said, via Olympics.com. So I thought it was best that these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did — they're Olympic silver medalists. They should be really proud of themselves for how well they did."

Biles, who remarked in a social media post about the pressure she was feeling while in Tokyo, reiterated the stress that has been put on her and her teammates’ shoulders.

"It's been a really stressful Olympic Games as a whole; not having an audience — there are a lot of different variables going into it [the Games]," she said. "It's been a long week; it's been a long Olympic process/year. I think we're a little bit too stressed out. We should be out here having fun, and sometimes that's not the case.

"Today has been really stressful, we had a workout this morning; it went OK but during that five-and-a-half hour wait I was shaking - I could barely nap. I had never felt like that going into a competition before. I tried to go out here and have fun; the warmup in the back went a little bit better but once I came out here I was like, 'no, mentals [sic] not here so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.’"

She did not rule out competing in the next events but was taking things "day by day."

Team USA picked up the silver medal just behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

USA Gymnastics said Biles suffered a "medical issue" after her vault attempt, which led to the scratch. The broadcast initially said it was for a "mental health issue."