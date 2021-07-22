Simone Biles receives her own Twitter emoji ahead of Olympics

Simone Biles is making history at the Olympics, and she has yet to step into the gym.

Biles on Wednesday became the first Olympian with their own custom emoji to be used on Twitter. The social media platform made the gymnast goat with a medal around it to signify that Biles is one of the greatest of all time (GOAT).

"Witness greatness. Tweet with greatness," the company’s sports-centric Twitter account wrote.

Biles and Team USA have been gearing up for Tokyo and are only a handful of hours away from officially starting their competition with half the world watching and the other half gunning for the gold.

The 24-year-old Texas native won four gold medals and a bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Since then, she’s been dominating the sport.

Between 2018 and 2019, Biles won nine gold medals at the World Championships. In 2019, she won a gold medal at the FIG World Cup.

She has the most World medals of any gymnast with 25 and the most World gold medals with 29.

Biles will be with her teammates, but her family will have to watch at home. She admitted in an episode of her Facebook series, "Simone vs. Herself," that having no family at the Games could be her biggest mental hurdle to overcome.

"It’s definitely going to be weird not having my family there because they’ve never missed a competition. So I’m kinda nervous that I might freak out over that," Biles said.

"What I think I’m gonna have to do is just try not to locate them in the crowd because I have a bad habit of doing that. I don’t feel set or comfortable until I find where they are in the crowd. I just get like really antsy and once I see them I feel like it just calms me down to know that they’re in the arena," she added.