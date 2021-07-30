Tokyo Olympics 2020: Americans who have won gold medals at the Games

The United States has racked up a bunch of gold medals through the first week of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There have been some triumphs, some upsets and some shocks in Tokyo as the Olympics march onward.

Read below for a list of Americans who have won gold medals at the Summer Olympics this time around.

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Caeleb Dressel, 24, won his first individual gold medal in the men’s 100-meter freestyle. Before that, he had racked up medals in team events. He won his third gold medal after breaking his own world record in the men’s 100-meter butterfly.

Amber English, Shooting

Amber English, 31, is one of the best skeet shooters in the world and she got her first Olympic gold medal in the event. English is a U.S. Army 1st lieutenant.

Robert Finke, Swimming

Robert Finke, 21, made history when he became the first male to win the 800-meter freestyle. The event was new in the men’s category for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was his first gold medal.

Vincent Hancock, Shooting

Vincent Hancock, 32, picked up his third individual gold medal in skeet shooting. He previously won in the 2008 Olympics and the 2012 Olympics.

Lydia Jacoby, Swimming

Lydia Jacoby, 17, became the first Alaska native to win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. She picked up a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Chase Kalisz, Swimming

Chase Kalisz, 27, was the first American to win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He won the 400-meter medley. He had picked up a silver in the same event in 2016.

Lee Kiefer, Fencing

Lee Kiefer, 27, became the first American fencer to win a gold medal in individual foil. She won the third overall gold medal for the Americans in Tokyo.

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Katie Ledecky’s dominance in the pool continued. The 24-year-old participated and won gold in the first female 1500-meter freestyle. She closed out her Olympic appearance with another gold in the women's 800-meter freestyle for the third consecutive time.

Suni Lee, Gymnastics

Suni Lee delivered a clutch performance in the individual all-around in Simone Biles’ absence. She became the first Hmong American to win the gold medal.

Carissa Moore, Surfing

Carissa Moore, 28, introduced the world to surfing at the Olympics and she won gold for the U.S. in the women’s shortboard.

William Shaner, Shooting

William Shaner, 20, won the gold in the 10-meter air rifle event. He entered the Olympics having won gold in the 2020 World Cup. It was his first Olympic gold medal.

Anastasija Zolotic, Taekwondo

Anastasija Zolotic, 18, picked up the victory in the 57-kilogram event in Tokyo. It is her first gold medal.

4x100 Men’s Swimming Freestyle Relay

The American relay team took home the gold in Tokyo. The team included Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, Zach Apple and alternate Brooks Curry.

3x3 Women’s Basketball

The 3-on-3 women’s basketball team won the gold in the sport’s debut at the Olympics. The U.S. team included Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.