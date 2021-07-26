Tokyo Olympics prepare for typhoon amid sweltering heat

A typhoon could pose a threat to the Tokyo Olympics this week, marking another hurdle the Games will have to overcome if the storm brings some wicked weather with it.

Archery, rowing and sailing had to adjust schedules as the storm, likened to a low-grade Tropical Storm in U.S. terms, makes its way to the country. Tokyo Games spokesman Masa Takaya said there were no other changes expected to come.

"It is a tropical storm of three grade out of five, so you shouldn’t be too much worried about that, but it is a typhoon in Japan interpretation," Takaya said. "This is the weakest category, but this is still a typhoon so we should not be too optimistic about the impact of the course."

The country’s weather agency has already warned for the potential of landslides and heavy rain due to the weather, according to Kyodo News.

"Feels like we’re trying to prepare for bloody everything," New Zealand rugby’s Andrew Knewstubb said.

Japan’s weather agency said the typhoon was traveling northwest over the Pacific Ocean with an anticipated landfall coming Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and nearly 6 inches of rain is expected.

"We’ve heard that storm could be anything from rain or 80-mph wind," American archer Jack Williams said.

Williams’ teammate Brady Ellison added: "Unless there’s lightning, right here, we’ll shoot it. We’ll deal with whatever it’s going to be. Rain just starts to suck in general."

The rain could bring a welcomed changed in the temperatures. The Olympics have been plagued with some intense heat at the start. Temperatures have been in the high 90s to the mid-100s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.