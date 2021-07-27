Simone Biles out of Tokyo Olympics gymnastics team final

Simone Biles pulled out of the entire team finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after slipping during her vault attempt.

The superstar American gymnast appeared to slip and nearly landed on her knees trying to land her planned Amanar vault. She finished with a 13.766 score and was seen talking with trainers after the attempt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Olympics broadcast said Biles has pulled out of the rest of the team finals.

Jordan Chiles was set to perform for Biles on the uneven bars. Biles’ foot was seen "strapped heavily." The broadcast showed the superstar gymnast in her warm-up gear.

According to multiple reports, Biles was talking with trainers before deciding to pull out. It’s unclear if she was injured in the vault attempt. It’s unclear whether she will compete in the rest of the Games.

SIMONE BILES ON TOUGH OLYMPICS START: FEELS LIKE 'WEIGHT OF THE WORLD ON MY SHOULDERS AT TIMES'

The Olympics broadcast said it was not injury related, but instead a "mental health issue."

USA Gymnastics said Biles dropped out over a "medical issue."

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the organization said.

Biles had been the heavy favorite coming into the Olympics but showed that she was human as she only led in a couple of events coming out of the qualification round to start the Games.

She wrote on Instagram she’s found it difficult to brush off the pressure that comes with being among the faces of Team USA.

"It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles wrote. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They meant the world to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biles finished her round first in vault and first in the all-around competition, but those were the only categories she was tops in at the end of the day. She was eighth in the uneven bars, third in the balance beam and second in the floor routine.