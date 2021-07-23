Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics
Published

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony sees drones form rotating Earth over stadium

More than 1,800 drones took to the Tokyo skies and formed the rotating Earth above Olympic Stadium

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies did not skimp out on the pageantry, even as the parade of nations was a bit more socially distant than usual and there were no actual fans in the stands.

As the Games celebrated unity around the globe, more than 1,800 drones took to the Tokyo skies and formed the rotating Earth above Olympic Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The maneuvers awed fans on social media.

While competitions have already been ongoing in Japan, the official opening ceremonies took place Friday night. Thousands of athletes gathered in Tokyo to march at the parade of nations. Even without the usual raucous crowd, Olympic organizers were still able to put on a great show.

An array of singers, including Keith Urban and John Legend, contributed to the performance of John Lennon’s "Imagine."

LIVE UPDATES: TOKYO OLYMPICS' OPENING CEREMONIES KICK OFF THE GAMES

"We’re not the first to say ‘Imagine no countries’ or ‘Give peace a chance,’ but we’re carrying that torch, like the Olympic torch, passing it hand to hand, to each other, to each country, to each generation. And that’s our job," Lennon once said.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declared the Games officially open in front of the athletes.

IOC President Thomas Bach also spoke, saying the Olympics are again showing the "unifying power of sport."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different from what all of us had imagined. But let us cherish this moment. Finally, we are all here together," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_