Tony Hawk unknowingly discovered future Olympian Rayssa Leal as 2015 video goes viral again

Video of 8-year-old Rayssa Leal doing a heelflip while wearing an outfit with wings from 2015 went viral after skateboarding legend Tony Hawk tweeted out the video of Leal falling several times before eventually landing the move.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Leal, who is now 13, turned her dream into a reality. The Brazilian skater captured a silver medal during the women’s street skating event. Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, who is also 13, came away with gold.

The video from 2015 went viral again.

The Olympics' official Twitter account tweeted out photos of Leal.

Leal reacted after her impressive Olympic win.

"I want to go back to being the little girl I am," Leal said via The Washington Post . "I don’t want to have responsibility. I want to go on being the lively little girl I am for all of Brazil."

Both Nishiya and Leal became their countries' youngest ever medalists. The bronze medal went to 16-year-old Funa Nakayama of Japan.