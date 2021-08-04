Simone Biles on winning bronze medal: 'It means more than all the golds'

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympics medal on Tuesday with a bronze in the balance beam competition after withdrawing from several other events for mental health reasons.

Biles was able to put on a clean performance on the beam and finish with double pike on her dismount after battling the "twisties" throughout the Games. She told NBC’s "TODAY" the bronze medal means a lot to her.

"It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here. It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself and just all of these girls, as well," Biles said.

"I didn't really care about the outcome. I was just happy that I made the routine and that I got to compete one more time."

Biles expressed concern for her safety in the days prior because she was battling the "twisties." She said one of the biggest misconceptions she was dealing with was that she was at "no risk" over what she was battling.

"The girls saw me in training, my coaches saw me in training; I physically couldn't do it safely, and it's because I was getting so lost in the air. Before team finals, the girls were terrified for me and they've never really been scared," she said.

"At the end of the day, we're not just athletes or entertainment. We're human too, and we have real emotions, and sometimes they don't realize that we have things going on behind the scenes that affect us whenever we go out and compete."

Biles, with her bronze, has seven Olympic medals. She’s tied for most all-time with Shannon Miller.