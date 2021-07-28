Jade Carey steps in for Simone Biles as spotlight shines on Olympic gymnastics

Jade Carey will step into the biggest role of her gymnastics career when she participates in the Tokyo Olympics all-around competition on Thursday in place of Simone Biles.

USA Gymnastics announced the 21-year-old will compete in the event while Biles focuses on getting her mental health right for the rest of the Olympics.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles was withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Carey was the third-best American in the qualification round of the Olympics earlier in the week. She finished with a 56.265 in the all-around but it was well behind Biles, who finished first, and Sunisa Lee, who finished in third place.

The 21-year-old scored a 15.166 in the vault, 14.133 in the uneven bars, 12.866 in the balance beam and 14.100 in the floor. Her vault result was second - best in the competition and the floor result was the third-best.

Carey won gold in the vault and floor competitions in the 2020 Melbourne World Cup and the 2019 Doha World Cup and Baku World Cup.