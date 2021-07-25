Tokyo Olympics robot impresses with impeccable shooting during US-France halftime

The Tokyo Olympics men’s basketball matchup between the U.S. and France was briefly overshadowed by a robot at halftime.

The robot was spotted at the foul line taking almost as long as NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot, but the machine made the basket. The robot was then placed at the top of the three-point arch and shot the ball with as much precision as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the finale, the robot moved back to half court and nailed that shot as well.

Both the U.S. and France probably could have used the efficiency on their teams. France shot 47% from the field and the U.S. shot 36% during the entire game.

FRANCE SHOCKS TEAM USA IN OLYMPICS MEN'S BASKETBALL OPENER

France snapped Team USA’s 24-game win streak, 83-76, in the first game of the group stage Sunday night. The French went on a 16-2 run to knock off the U.S.

Evan Fournier led France with 28 points and four rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jrue Holiday, fresh off an NBA Finals victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, somehow led Team USA with 18 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA hadn’t lost an Olympic game since 2004 against Argentina. The Americans finished with three losses in the Athens Games and finished with a bronze medal.