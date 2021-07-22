Tokyo Olympics: What to know about the 2020 Games

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started.

It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

The delayed 2020 Games will look and feel much different.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Games.

**

How to Watch

The Olympics can be seen on NBC programming and the Peacock streaming service this year.

Coverage of the opening ceremonies starts at 6:55 a.m. ET and goes until 11 a.m. ET. There is also special primetime coverage of the ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. ET.

**

Dates

The Olympics officially open on July 23 while some competitions have already started. The Games are set to end on Aug. 9.

**

US flag bearers

Basketball star Sue Bird and speed skater-turned-baseball pro Eddy Alvarez will be carrying the U.S. flag during the ceremony. Bird is a decorated Olympian and WNBA champion while Alvarez is hoping to become the third American athlete to medal in the Winter and Summer Games.

**

Who is on Team USA?

Kevin Durant, Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are the familiar faces donning the stars and stripes for Team USA this summer. Click here to find out who else will be in Tokyo competing.

**

How many nations are competing?

There will be about 205 countries competing in the Olympics this year with more than 11,200 athletes attending.

**

How many new sports are there?

There are six new sports debuting at the Olympics this year: 3-on-3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Click here for a look at each new event.

**

Coronavirus

Tokyo officials have vowed to host a safe Olympics despite the lingering threat of the coronavirus. There will be no fans in attendance – foreign or domestic. Only athletes, national team members, sponsors and media members are allowed at the Games this year.

Some athletes have already tested positive for coronavirus and have had to stay home. Guinea decided to pull out of the Games over coronavirus fears.

**

Odd rules

Along with no fans, Olympic officials have put in place some rules to attempt to limit the virus. Athletes will not be able to shake hands with each other. They will also have to put their own medals around their necks.

**

Protests

The International Olympic Committee relaxed some aspects of its protesting guidelines. Athletes are not allowed to protest during competitions and are not allowed to protest on the medal stands. Any kind of political statement will need to come right before events or while talking to the media.

The U.S. women’s soccer team, and other squads, knelt before their matches.