Tokyo Olympics' first gold medal awarded in shooting event

China has taken home the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Qian Yang won the gold in the 10-meter air rifle. She beat out Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Anastasiia Galashina in a thrilling finale.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot. Galashina missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang finished with a total of 251.8, an Olympic record. Galashina finished with a 251.1 to take home the silver medal in the event.

Switzerland’s Nina Christen was the bronze medalist.

Yang was competing in her first-ever Olympics. Her medal was award by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, according to Olympics.com.

Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway was the leader out of the qualifying round, finishing with a 632.9. However, she was unable to medal.

France’s Oceanne Muller finished in fifth. The U.S.’ Mary Carolynn Tucker was in sixth place. South Korea’s Eunji Kwon and Heemoon Park rounded out the top eight.

The Olympics ceremonies began Friday. The 10-meter air rifle event was the first event to finish with a gold medal awarded. At the time, the 10-meter air rifle men’s competition had yet to have an award.

Saturday’s events were set to conclude with about 11 medals awarded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.