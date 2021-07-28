Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support.

"The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," she tweeted.

The U.S. superstar dropped out of the team final earlier this week after appearing to falter during the vault competition, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, U.S. Gymnastics announced that she would not compete in the individual events "in order to focus on her mental health."

One follower praised Biles for her tweet, posting, "This is the best update we could possibly see. You are a damn hero, and I don’t know that I’ve ever felt prouder as a gym fan since the ancient days. The script you’re re-writing will empower literal millions."

