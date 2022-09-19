Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin heads to Windsor Castle for burial at St. George's Chapel
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey following the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall where she was lying in state. Following the funeral, Her Majesty's coffin traveled to Windsor Castle where her committal service will take place at St. George's Chapel.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin departed for Windsor Castle on Monday following a procession to Wellington Arch. Her Majesty's hearse was met by cheers and applause by the crowds lining the roadway.
Queen Elizabeth's committal will take place at St. George's Chapel at approximately 11 a.m. ET.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Wellington Arch after being moved by gun carriage from Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III and other royal family members, including Prince Harry and Prince William, followed the coffin on foot.
Queen Consort Camilla, along with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, followed in cars.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place Monday at Westminster Abbey.
Her Majesty died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Caslte in Scotland.
Click to see more photos from the historic funeral.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a pearl and diamond choker that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to Her Majesty's funeral.
Princess Diana once wore the choker to a state dinner in the 80s before her death.
Meghan Markle honored Queen Elizabeth by wearing a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to the Duchess of Sussex by Her Majesty. Princess Charlotte honored her great-grandmother by wearing a horseshoe brooch given to her by Queen Elizabeth.
Click to read more on how Kate Middleton has honored the late queen with jewelry.
King Charles III also placed a handwritten note atop Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
The note reads: In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is now traveling to Wellington Arch by gun carriage.
King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne , Prince Edward along with Prince Harry and Prince William are following behind on foot. Camilla, Queen Consort, and other senior royal family members will follow in cars.
After the coffin arrives at the Wellington Arch, it will be transferred to the hearse and driven to Windsor Castle.
Two minutes of silence was observed nationwide at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
The silence was followed by the national anthem and a lament played by the queen's piper.
King Charles III chose the flowers used in the wreath lying atop Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for Her Majesty's funeral.
The wreath contains rosemary, english oak and myrtle that was cut from a plant grown from myrtle in the queen's wedding bouquet. The wreath also features flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences, according to Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has begun.
The service is being led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to speak.
Prince William's children with wife Kate Middleton joined the family as they followed Queen Elizabeth II's coffin into Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind Prince William and ahead of the Princess fo Wales. The couple's youngest son did not attend.
Meghan Markle also joined the procession with husband Prince Harry. Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not in attendance.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty's state funeral.
Roughly 2,000 people are in attendance for the ceremony, which is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET.
The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has begun.
The coffin is being carried on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey where the funeral will take place.
King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry will follow the procession on foot.
Queen Consort Camilla along with other members of the royal family have arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, accompanied her along with two of her children with Prince William.
New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government just days before her death, arrives at Westminster Palace for the queen's funeral.
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey just ahead of the queen's procession and funeral.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral just after 10 a.m. London time.
The funeral starts at 11 a.m.
His state car was briefly stuck in traffic before arriving.
Biden and the first lady arrived in London late Saturday and attended a state reception at Buckingham Palace Sunday evening. They also paid their respects to the queen Sunday during her lying in state at Westminster Hall.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives at the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Ben Wallace , the U.K. secretary of state for defense arrives at Westminster Abbey for the queen's state funeral.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan arrive ahead of the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
President Biden's state car, known as "The Beast" is stuck in traffic as he heads to the queen's funeral, Fox News has learned.
Central London is packed as people gather for the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey and to witness her procession to the church and the procession to Windsor Castle after the funeral.
Biden is one of hundreds of world leaders who have been invited to the service, which is expected hold some 2,000 people.
The president arrived in London late Saturday and attended a state reception at Buckingham Palace Sunday evening.
Click to read more on Biden's time in London ahead of the funeral.
Just hours before Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the royal family posted a photo tribute to her on social media.
The montage, set to reflective piano music, showed the queen's life from when she was a baby, through her time as a young mother and her later years.
"Remembering Our Queen," a caption on the post began. "Today people from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen."
The queen's funeral will start at 11 a.m. London time. After the funeral, her coffin will proceed to Windsor Castle where she will be interred with her late husband Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel.
London's City Hall is advising public mourners to plan ahead if coming out to view the queen's procession before and after her state funeral because the central part of the city is "extremely busy."
"The areas in an around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, Whitehall, St James's Park and Green Park are extremely busy," city hall tweeted. "If you are in the vicinity or arriving to watch Her Majesty the Queen's State Funeral and procession, please be patient and follow the advice of stewards and police."
Westminster Abbey has opened its doors three hours ahead of the start of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The estimated 2,000 guests include world leaders such as President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign royals like Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. London time following the procession of the queen's coffin from nearby Westminster Hall.
Click to read more on what to expect during the state funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London this morning.
Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with members of the royal family by her side. Her Majesty's death was announced hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she had been put under medical supervision.
The queen began lying in state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday after lying in state in Scotland first. Mourners were able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II through the early morning hours of Sept. 19.
This morning, the queen's coffin will be transferred to Westminster Abbey in a formal procession. King Charles III, along with other members of the royal family, will follow on foot. The funeral ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by approximately 2,000 guests, including heads of state and other foreign dignitaries.
The funeral will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel with an attendance of 800 guests.
Click to read more on what to expect from Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
Chrissy Heerey was among hundreds of thousands of people who waited for more than a dozen hours on average to pay their respects to the queen while she was lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.
Heerey was not only the last member of the public to view her lying in state before it closed at 6:30 a.m. London time, she also made the journey once before overnight. " [I] felt I needed to go through again," she told Sky News.
She called the viewing an "honor," saying the queen was an "amazing lady who will never be replaced."
Heerey, who is from near High Wycombe, northwest of London, serves in the Royal Air Force.
"I swore my allegiance to her, she said. "I just feel very proud being in the air force and being one of her subjects."
The U.K.'s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport early Monday thanked the members of the public who paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall over the last week.
The department also advised people who plan to watch the procession to Westminster Hall before her funeral and to Windsor Hall after the funeral to plan ahead.
Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall ended at 6:30 a.m. London time.
Thousands of members of the public had waited in lines as long as a day to pay their respects to Her Majesty since Wednesday.
Heads of state, including President Biden, also paid their respects at her coffin.
Soccer star David Beckham was spotted last week waiting for a dozen hours with the public in the queue, which stretched for miles.
Following the end of her lying in state, the queen's coffin will proceed to Westminster Abbey shortly before the 11 a.m. funeral.
Click to read more about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral this morning.
President Biden, who landed in London Saturday night and attended a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, is among the many heads of state expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
Other world leaders attending the funeral include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend despite British tensions with Beijing and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to miss it despite an invitation. Russia has not been invited to send a representative in light of the war in Ukraine.
Biden and first lady Jill Biden also paid their respects to the queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall on Sunday.
Click to read more on the foreign heads of state attending the funeral.
A new portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II was released Sunday before Monday's funeral at Westminster Hall in London.
"Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released," the royal family said in a statement released on Twitter.
"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone."
"Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."
Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
The nine-year-old prince and his seven-year-old sister are also expected to follow Her Majesty's casket along in the "Procession of the Coffin," in official proceedings of the memorial released by the Palace.
Noticeably absent from the roster is their youngest son, Prince Louis, who is four years old. Click to read more about the Queen's funeral arrangements.
