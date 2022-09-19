Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin heads to Windsor Castle for burial at St. George's Chapel

Queens's funeral is her 'final act as head of state': What to expect from the 'formal ceremony'

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London this morning.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with members of the royal family by her side. Her Majesty's death was announced hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she had been put under medical supervision.

The queen began lying in state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday after lying in state in Scotland first. Mourners were able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II through the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

This morning, the queen's coffin will be transferred to Westminster Abbey in a formal procession. King Charles III, along with other members of the royal family, will follow on foot. The funeral ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by approximately 2,000 guests, including heads of state and other foreign dignitaries.

The funeral will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel with an attendance of 800 guests.

