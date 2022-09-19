Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin heads to Windsor Castle for burial at St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey following the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall where she was lying in state. Following the funeral, Her Majesty's coffin traveled to Windsor Castle where her committal service will take place at St. George's Chapel.

Covered by: Fox News, Brie Stimson and Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin departs for Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin departed for Windsor Castle on Monday following a procession to Wellington Arch. Her Majesty's hearse was met by cheers and applause by the crowds lining the roadway.

Queen Elizabeth's committal will take place at St. George's Chapel at approximately 11 a.m. ET.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Wellington Arch. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived at Wellington Arch after being moved by gun carriage from Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III and other royal family members, including Prince Harry and Prince William, followed the coffin on foot.

Queen Consort Camilla, along with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, followed in cars.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Caslte in Scotland.

Click to see more photos from the historic funeral.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Kate Middleton, other royal women honor Queen Elizabeth II with jewelry

Kate Middleton, other royal women honor Queen Elizabeth II with jewelry

Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wore a pearl and diamond choker that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to Her Majesty's funeral.

Princess Diana once wore the choker to a state dinner in the 80s before her death.

Meghan Markle honored Queen Elizabeth by wearing a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to the Duchess of Sussex by Her Majesty. Princess Charlotte honored her great-grandmother by wearing a horseshoe brooch given to her by Queen Elizabeth.

Click to read more on how Kate Middleton has honored the late queen with jewelry.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

King Charles III left handwritten note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

King Charles III left handwritten note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Handwritten note on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffin. (Getty Images)

King Charles III also placed a handwritten note atop Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

The note reads: In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels by gun carriage to Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels by gun carriage to Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels to Wellington Arch. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is now traveling to Wellington Arch by gun carriage.

King Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne , Prince Edward along with Prince Harry and Prince William are following behind on foot. Camilla, Queen Consort, and other senior royal family members will follow in cars.

After the coffin arrives at the Wellington Arch, it will be transferred to the hearse and driven to Windsor Castle.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

2 minutes of silence concludes Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

2 minutes of silence concludes Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin inside Westminster Abbey. (Getty Image)

Two minutes of silence was observed nationwide at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

The silence was followed by the national anthem and a lament played by the queen's piper.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

King Charles III chose flower arrangement for Queen Elizbeth II's wreath atop coffin

King Charles III chose the flowers used in the wreath lying atop Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for Her Majesty's funeral.

The wreath contains rosemary, english oak and myrtle that was cut from a plant grown from myrtle in the queen's wedding bouquet. The wreath also features flowers cut from the gardens of Royal Residences, according to Buckingham Palace.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral begins

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral begins

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has begun.

The service is being led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to speak.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Prince William's children walk with family behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Prince William's children walk with family behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Getty Images)

Prince William's children with wife Kate Middleton joined the family as they followed Queen Elizabeth II's coffin into Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked behind Prince William and ahead of the Princess fo Wales. The couple's youngest son did not attend.

Meghan Markle also joined the procession with husband Prince Harry. Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not in attendance.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty's state funeral.

Roughly 2,000 people are in attendance for the ceremony, which is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey begins

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey begins

Queen Elizabeth II coffin on the day of her funeral. (AP)

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has begun.

The coffin is being carried on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey where the funeral will take place.

King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William and Prince Harry will follow the procession on foot.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

Queen Consort Camilla and the royal family members arrive at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla and the royal family members arrive at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton (Getty Images)

Queen Consort Camilla along with other members of the royal family have arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, accompanied her along with two of her children with Prince William.

Posted by Lauryn Overhultz

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for funeral

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives for funeral

Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022.

New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was invited by Queen Elizabeth II to form a government just days before her death, arrives at Westminster Palace for the queen's funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson arrives

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson arrives

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey just ahead of the queen's procession and funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey

President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Getty Images)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral just after 10 a.m. London time.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m.

His state car was briefly stuck in traffic before arriving.

Biden and the first lady arrived in London late Saturday and attended a state reception at Buckingham Palace Sunday evening. They also paid their respects to the queen Sunday during her lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Posted by Brie Stimson

The Israeli President arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Israeli President arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Israel's President Isaac Herzog arrives at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives at the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Posted by Brie Stimson

British secretary of state for defense arrives at queen's funeral

British secretary of state for defense arrives at queen's funeral

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, right, arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II. (Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP)

Ben Wallace , the U.K. secretary of state for defense arrives at Westminster Abbey for the queen's state funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives for the queen's funeral

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives for the queen's funeral

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan arriving at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan arrive ahead of the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Biden stuck in traffic heading to funeral

Biden stuck in traffic heading to funeral

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave to the crowd from 'The Beast' as they leave Westminster Hall after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

President Biden's state car, known as "The Beast" is stuck in traffic as he heads to the queen's funeral, Fox News has learned.

Central London is packed as people gather for the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey and to witness her procession to the church and the procession to Windsor Castle after the funeral.

Biden is one of hundreds of world leaders who have been invited to the service, which is expected hold some 2,000 people.

The president arrived in London late Saturday and attended a state reception at Buckingham Palace Sunday evening.

Click to read more on Biden's time in London ahead of the funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Royal family posts photo tribute to queen's life ahead of funeral

Just hours before Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the royal family posted a photo tribute to her on social media.

The montage, set to reflective piano music, showed the queen's life from when she was a baby, through her time as a young mother and her later years.

"Remembering Our Queen," a caption on the post began. "Today people from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen."

The queen's funeral will start at 11 a.m. London time. After the funeral, her coffin will proceed to Windsor Castle where she will be interred with her late husband Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Central London 'extremely busy' as mourners gather to see queen's procession

London's City Hall is advising public mourners to plan ahead if coming out to view the queen's procession before and after her state funeral because the central part of the city is "extremely busy."

"The areas in an around Buckingham Palace, Westminster, Whitehall, St James's Park and Green Park are extremely busy," city hall tweeted. "If you are in the vicinity or arriving to watch Her Majesty the Queen's State Funeral and procession, please be patient and follow the advice of stewards and police."

Posted by Brie Stimson

Westminster Abbey opens its doors for guests ahead of queen's funeral

Westminster Abbey has opened its doors three hours ahead of the start of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The estimated 2,000 guests include world leaders such as President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and foreign royals like Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. London time following the procession of the queen's coffin from nearby Westminster Hall.

Click to read more on what to expect during the state funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Queens's funeral is her 'final act as head of state': What to expect from the 'formal ceremony'

Queens's funeral is her 'final act as head of state': What to expect from the 'formal ceremony'

(Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London this morning.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with members of the royal family by her side. Her Majesty's death was announced hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she had been put under medical supervision.

The queen began lying in state at Westminster Hall on Wednesday after lying in state in Scotland first. Mourners were able to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II through the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

This morning, the queen's coffin will be transferred to Westminster Abbey in a formal procession. King Charles III, along with other members of the royal family, will follow on foot. The funeral ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by approximately 2,000 guests, including heads of state and other foreign dignitaries.

The funeral will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel with an attendance of 800 guests.

Click to read more on what to expect from Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Last member of the public to view queen lying in state queued for hours - twice

Chrissy Heerey was among hundreds of thousands of people who waited for more than a dozen hours on average to pay their respects to the queen while she was lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Heerey was not only the last member of the public to view her lying in state before it closed at 6:30 a.m. London time, she also made the journey once before overnight. " [I] felt I needed to go through again," she told Sky News.

She called the viewing an "honor," saying the queen was an "amazing lady who will never be replaced."

Heerey, who is from near High Wycombe, northwest of London, serves in the Royal Air Force.

"I swore my allegiance to her, she said. "I just feel very proud being in the air force and being one of her subjects."

Posted by Brie Stimson

UK Dept. of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport marks end of lying in state: 'Thank you to everyone'

The U.K.'s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport early Monday thanked the members of the public who paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall over the last week.

The department also advised people who plan to watch the procession to Westminster Hall before her funeral and to Windsor Hall after the funeral to plan ahead.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall ends ahead of funeral

Queen's lying in state at Westminster Hall ends ahead of funeral

A view of Queen Elizabeth's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, and flowers on top, following her death, during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall ended at 6:30 a.m. London time.

Thousands of members of the public had waited in lines as long as a day to pay their respects to Her Majesty since Wednesday.

Heads of state, including President Biden, also paid their respects at her coffin.

Soccer star David Beckham was spotted last week waiting for a dozen hours with the public in the queue, which stretched for miles.

Following the end of her lying in state, the queen's coffin will proceed to Westminster Abbey shortly before the 11 a.m. funeral.

Click to read more about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral this morning.

Posted by Brie Stimson

President Biden among world leaders attending queen's funeral this morning

President Biden among world leaders attending queen's funeral this morning

US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden walk into the State Dining Room to sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London on September 18, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden, who landed in London Saturday night and attended a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, is among the many heads of state expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

Other world leaders attending the funeral include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend despite British tensions with Beijing and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to miss it despite an invitation. Russia has not been invited to send a representative in light of the war in Ukraine.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also paid their respects to the queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall on Sunday.

Click to read more on the foreign heads of state attending the funeral.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Royal family releases new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from Platinum Jubilee ahead of funeral

Royal family releases new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II from Platinum Jubilee ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, Platinum Jubilee (Royal Family)

A new portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II was released Sunday before Monday's funeral at Westminster Hall in London.

"Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released," the royal family said in a statement released on Twitter.

"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone."

"Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."

Posted by Fox News

Prince William's oldest children will walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin at state funeral

Prince William's oldest children will walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin at state funeral

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William  and Kate Middleton's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The nine-year-old prince and his seven-year-old sister are also expected to follow Her Majesty's casket along in the "Procession of the Coffin," in official proceedings of the memorial released by the Palace.

Noticeably absent from the roster is their youngest son, Prince Louis, who is four years old. Click to read more about the Queen's funeral arrangements.

Posted by Fox News

