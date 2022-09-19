King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Elizabeth passed away on Sept. 8. She was 96.

The outlet reported that the Duke of Sussex "was not treated differently from any other member of the family, and that the King was not in regular contact with anyone during the course of what was a very difficult day."

In response to the report, a spokesperson for the king, 73, told Fox News Digital on Monday that "the public was only informed after every member had been informed."

The outlet shared that the queen’s downturn was relayed to members of the family the previous evening. But at the time, "it was not considered urgent enough for them to drop everything and race to Balmoral."

However, that all changed the following morning. According to the report, Charles called both of his sons and informed them that their grandmother was not expected to make it and that they should head to Scotland. It is believed that Harry received the call "some time" after his older brother.

"As such, Harry’s aides struggled to get a flight, frantically looking at every option to get him to his grandmother," the report alleged. "Meanwhile, his brother joined forces with the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, to fly from RAF Northolt to Aberdeen, landing at 3:50 pm.

"Prince Harry eventually took off from Luton Airport at 5:35 pm – an hour after Prime Minister Liz Truss was reportedly informed of the Queen’s death," the report continued. "Why he was not told earlier is unclear. The release of the public statement was delayed until the King managed to reach him on board the aircraft shortly before he touched down.

"The statement went out at 6:30 pm and the Duke’s plane landed in Aberdeen at 6:46 pm. He was pictured arriving at Balmoral just over an hour later looking ashen-faced. He left alone early the next morning."

A source also told the outlet that the announcement of the queen’s death was made public only after family members were first notified.

"Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be," claimed the source. "That was the focus. And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed. That was a father talking because he cares."

On Monday, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the late monarch’s state funeral, which started with a procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. While Charles, as well as William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, sported military regalia, Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore dark suits.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that only working members of the royal family would wear military uniforms during the events leading up to and including the funeral.

Despite serving in the British Army for a decade and being deployed to Afghanistan twice, Harry lost his three honorary military titles after he and his wife stepped back as senior royals in 2020. A spokesperson for Harry told Fox News Digital that he will wear a suit throughout the events honoring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that the focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson clarified.

Andrew, 62, spent 22 years in the Royal Navy. However, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

An exception was made for both Harry and Andrew to wear their uniforms once during the mourning period. Andrew wore his military garb on Friday for a Vigil of the Princes, where he and his siblings stood as symbolic guards over their mother’s coffin at Westminster Hall. On Saturday, the queen’s grandchildren performed a similar vigil. It was there where Harry wore his Blues and Royals uniform. According to a palace source, the update was made "at the King’s request." It is believed that the decision was made without Harry requesting a change.

The queen was buried in St. George’s Chapel with her husband Prince Philip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.