British Royals
Published

The royal choker: Kate Middleton's nod to the Queen and Princess Diana

Both Middleton and Meghan Markle wore earrings reportedly gifted to them by the queen herself

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sprawling collection of remarkable jewels, which she often lent to members of the family for prominent occasions.

As her family bid a final farewell to the 96-year-old monarch, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid homage to her husband Prince William's grandmother by wearing a stunning pearl choker, centered with a diamond fastening. 

Middleton most recently wore the necklace in 2017 to celebrate the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip.

The late Princess Diana wore the stunning creation in 1982 and the queen, herself, in 1983.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S WITTIEST MOMENTS

  • Princess Diana wearing the choker in 1982
    Image 1 of 3

    The late Princess of Wales wore the statement piece at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.  (PA Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth wears the choker in 1983
    Image 2 of 3

    Queen Elizabeth II wore the necklace in Bangladesh, the following year, 1983. (John Shelley Collection)

  • Kate Middleton wears the choker in 2017
    Image 3 of 3

    Before she wore it to queen's funeral, Kate Middleton wore the choker for Queen Elizabeth II's 70th wedding anniversary dinner to Prince Philip in 2017. She is pictured alongside Prince Harry and her husband, Prince William. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert, explained to Fox News Digital the significance of pearls to not only the monarch, but also the state of grieving. "Pearls are the traditional choice for mourning jewelry, made popular by Queen Victoria who believed they looked like tears. The choker was on long term loan to the Duchess when the Queen passed away, and has also previously been loaned to her late Mother in Law, Diana proving that fashion, like Royal titles eventually come full circle - a small comfort to us all."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the choker was a gift from the Japanese government and "sourced from the finest cultured pearls."

Additionally, Middleton wore earrings gifted to her by the Queen, as did Meghan Markle.

Markle was photographed wearing the same pearl studs she paired with an outfit she wore on a solo outing with the Queen in 2018.

Meghan Markle wore a pair of earrings reportedly gifted to her by the Queen at Westminster Abbey for the monarch's funeral service.

Meghan Markle wore a pair of earrings reportedly gifted to her by the Queen at Westminster Abbey for the monarch's funeral service. (Adam Gerrard / POOL / AFP)

The youngest royal in attendance at Westminster Abbey was Princess Charlotte, who for the first time donned a hat. It is a customary tradition for women of stature to wear a head piece at such gatherings. 

Holder explained that Middleton's look bore "an uncanny resemblance (apart from the color) to her white Alexander McQueen ensemble worn on the first day of the platinum Jubilee celebrations - another subtle and fitting way in which to honor her Majesty." Her outfit was mirrored by her daughter, Charlotte, "who also wore an A-line black dress coat with a (sic) similar hat to the service," as well as a "small horseshoe brooch pinned to her chest, in loving memory of her cherished equestrian-loving Granny."

Princess Charlotte wore a hat and horseshoe brooch to the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Charlotte wore a hat and horseshoe brooch to the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to People, the diamond-encrusted accessory was a gift from the queen to Charlotte.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

