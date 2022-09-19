The royal choker: Kate Middleton's nod to the Queen and Princess Diana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sprawling collection of remarkable jewels, which she often lent to members of the family for prominent occasions.

As her family bid a final farewell to the 96-year-old monarch, the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid homage to her husband Prince William's grandmother by wearing a stunning pearl choker, centered with a diamond fastening.

Middleton most recently wore the necklace in 2017 to celebrate the Queen's 70th wedding anniversary to Prince Philip.

The late Princess Diana wore the stunning creation in 1982 and the queen, herself, in 1983.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S WITTIEST MOMENTS

Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert, explained to Fox News Digital the significance of pearls to not only the monarch, but also the state of grieving. "Pearls are the traditional choice for mourning jewelry, made popular by Queen Victoria who believed they looked like tears. The choker was on long term loan to the Duchess when the Queen passed away, and has also previously been loaned to her late Mother in Law, Diana proving that fashion, like Royal titles eventually come full circle - a small comfort to us all."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the choker was a gift from the Japanese government and "sourced from the finest cultured pearls."

Additionally, Middleton wore earrings gifted to her by the Queen, as did Meghan Markle.

Markle was photographed wearing the same pearl studs she paired with an outfit she wore on a solo outing with the Queen in 2018.

The youngest royal in attendance at Westminster Abbey was Princess Charlotte, who for the first time donned a hat. It is a customary tradition for women of stature to wear a head piece at such gatherings.

Holder explained that Middleton's look bore "an uncanny resemblance (apart from the color) to her white Alexander McQueen ensemble worn on the first day of the platinum Jubilee celebrations - another subtle and fitting way in which to honor her Majesty." Her outfit was mirrored by her daughter, Charlotte, "who also wore an A-line black dress coat with a (sic) similar hat to the service," as well as a "small horseshoe brooch pinned to her chest, in loving memory of her cherished equestrian-loving Granny."

According to People, the diamond-encrusted accessory was a gift from the queen to Charlotte.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa contributed to this report.