After Queen Elizabeth II's death, British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, to pay tribute to the longest reign in the British Monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton since the Queen's death, and Harry has been seen with his father, King Charles III as well.

British citizens got candid about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family.

"They are part of the family," one person told Fox News Digital.

"I can’t really speak for the nation, but I think everybody’s got their different views. It's sad that there have been… some falling out. But I do hope maybe something like this will actually bring them together. Family should stick together."

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead would work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"Let them do what they want," a British citizen told Fox News Digital.

"If he doesn't want to be part of the royal family, that's fine. I do think it's a shame because it's probably like all families… you have your disagreements. I think [the Queen] should have brought more together if she could."

Prince Harry broke his silence on the passing of his "Granny" in a tribute written Monday dedicated to how "globally admired and respected" Her Majesty was, with "unwavering grace and dignity."

Posted to the Archewell Foundation's website, the Duke of Sussex wrote, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

British citizens continue to weigh in on Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family.

"I think when you're part of a family that's not a single state, it's a relationship that lasts throughout your life, so that will change over time," another commentator added.

"The royal family is no different, but it's not for me to judge."

