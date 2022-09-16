Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth II by the numbers: Her hats, animals and wedding to Prince Philip

9 number-based facts about Queen Elizabeth II’s fashionable headwear, pets and wedding day

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things. 

Her hat collection, love of animals and 73 years of marriage are just a few of the lifestyle facets the world remembers the late monarch for.

Here are nine number-based facts about Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. 

Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death.

Queen Elizabeth II of England took the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, following her father's, George VI, death. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's royal headwear

5,000 – Queen Elizabeth II has worn her fair share of hats throughout her 70-year reign. The exact number is uncertain, but some experts estimate that she’s worn 5,000 in the public eye, according to MyLondon – a local news outlet.

On June 15, 2006, Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for a Thanksgiving service held in honor of her 80th birthday, in London, England.

On June 15, 2006, Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for a Thanksgiving service held in honor of her 80th birthday, in London, England. (Tim Graham Photo Library)

50 – Queen Elizabeth is believed to have owned a royal headdress collection that was made up of some 50 headdresses, according to the New York Post. The Royal Collection Trust, a museum and manager of public openings of official British royal residences, has put various tiaras, diadems and crowns on display throughout the queen’s reign.

On June 10, 1992, Queen Elizabeth II smiled during a royal tour of Paris. She wore a silver-embroidered, white crepe evening gown designed Ian Thomas and Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara.

On June 10, 1992, Queen Elizabeth II smiled during a royal tour of Paris. She wore a silver-embroidered, white crepe evening gown designed Ian Thomas and Queen Mary's Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

1770s – Before she was queen, Queen Elizabeth II occasionally wore fascinators during public outings in her youth. These small decorative headpieces, which are usually adorned with feathers, flowers and beads, have long been a fashion statement in the British upper class and can be traced to the 1770s with Marie Antoinette of France, according to Vanity Fair.

In this old photo, Princess Elizabeth arrived at the New Theatre to attend a performance by the Old Vic Company of "Oedipus Rex." She wore a coat and floral fascinator to the event.

In this old photo, Princess Elizabeth arrived at the New Theatre to attend a performance by the Old Vic Company of "Oedipus Rex." She wore a coat and floral fascinator to the event. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II's royal animals

4 – Queen Elizabeth II owned four dogs up until her death, including two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Sandy and Muick, one dorgi – a dachshund-corgi mix – named Candy and one cocker spaniel named Lissy, according to GoodtoKnow, a family lifestyle news website run by Time Inc. UK.

150 – The queen may have owned more than 100 racehorses at the time of her death. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, estimated that Queen Elizabeth might have owned over 150 horses based on the number that ran during the 2021 British flat horseracing season.

1,840 – Queen Elizabeth II owned more than a thousand farm animals through The Royal Estate at Windsor, according to a history webpage on the Windsor Farm Shop. The royal mixed farm reportedly has 200 pedigree Jersey milking cows, 140 breeding sows and 1,500 Lohmann Brown hens.

Queen Elizabeth II's royal wedding

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. At the time of their marriage, the queen was known as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband was referred to as Philip Mountbatten. 

Britain's Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.

Britain's Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947. (AP)

2,000 – Palace aides invited 2,000 guests to the wedding of Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip), according to an online royal wedding fact sheet published on The Royal Family website.

Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowds on their wedding day, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London.

Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowds on their wedding day, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)

10,000 – Queen Elizabeth II's wedding gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, according to the Royal Collection Trust. The gown was reportedly made from ivory silk net, had a 15-foot star-patterned train, 10,000 embroidered seed pearls and an unspecified number of crystals.

