Queen Elizabeth II by the numbers: Her hats, animals and wedding to Prince Philip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II was known for many things.

Her hat collection, love of animals and 73 years of marriage are just a few of the lifestyle facets the world remembers the late monarch for.

Here are nine number-based facts about Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: QUEEN ELIZABETH II: LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

Queen Elizabeth II's royal headwear

5,000 – Queen Elizabeth II has worn her fair share of hats throughout her 70-year reign. The exact number is uncertain, but some experts estimate that she’s worn 5,000 in the public eye, according to MyLondon – a local news outlet.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S TIARAS AND THE SPARKLING STORIES BEHIND THEM

50 – Queen Elizabeth is believed to have owned a royal headdress collection that was made up of some 50 headdresses, according to the New York Post. The Royal Collection Trust, a museum and manager of public openings of official British royal residences, has put various tiaras, diadems and crowns on display throughout the queen’s reign.

1770s – Before she was queen, Queen Elizabeth II occasionally wore fascinators during public outings in her youth. These small decorative headpieces, which are usually adorned with feathers, flowers and beads, have long been a fashion statement in the British upper class and can be traced to the 1770s with Marie Antoinette of France, according to Vanity Fair.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S ICONIC FASHION REVEALED, FROM HER BRIGHTLY COLORED DRESSES TO HER SIGNATURE HANDBAG

Queen Elizabeth II's royal animals

4 – Queen Elizabeth II owned four dogs up until her death, including two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Sandy and Muick, one dorgi – a dachshund-corgi mix – named Candy and one cocker spaniel named Lissy, according to GoodtoKnow, a family lifestyle news website run by Time Inc. UK.

150 – The queen may have owned more than 100 racehorses at the time of her death. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, estimated that Queen Elizabeth might have owned over 150 horses based on the number that ran during the 2021 British flat horseracing season.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH: A LOOK AT THE BRITISH MONARCH'S RECENT HEALTH SCARES

1,840 – Queen Elizabeth II owned more than a thousand farm animals through The Royal Estate at Windsor, according to a history webpage on the Windsor Farm Shop. The royal mixed farm reportedly has 200 pedigree Jersey milking cows, 140 breeding sows and 1,500 Lohmann Brown hens.

Queen Elizabeth II's royal wedding

1947 – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. At the time of their marriage, the queen was known as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband was referred to as Philip Mountbatten.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

2,000 – Palace aides invited 2,000 guests to the wedding of Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip), according to an online royal wedding fact sheet published on The Royal Family website.

10,000 – Queen Elizabeth II's wedding gown was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, according to the Royal Collection Trust. The gown was reportedly made from ivory silk net, had a 15-foot star-patterned train, 10,000 embroidered seed pearls and an unspecified number of crystals.