Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis: Prince Andrew makes a pit stop before burial service

Prince Andrew made a pit stop ahead of the burial of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of York was photographed with the queen's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, outside of Windsor Castle as the hearse carried Her Majesty's coffin to St. George's Chapel. The two pups were walked around Windsor Castle and then watched the procession of the coffin.

Prince Andrew, along with the rest of the royal family, joined the procession at the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II's burial service took place at St. George's Chapel starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Prince William gave an update on the corgis while talking with a mourner waiting in the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales revealed that the dogs were expected to be "spoiled rotten."

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said in footage captured by Sky News. "They are going to be looked after fine."

"They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home," Prince William continued. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."

Muick and Sandy are reportedly being taken care of by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Duke and Duchess of York gave Her Majesty two of her favorite breed of dogs just last year after her late husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 in efforts to lift her spirits.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," a source told BBC News.

"The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Royal Lodge is located on the grounds of Windsor Estate next to Windsor Castle. Despite Andrew and Sarah divorcing in 1996, they continue to live together at the mansion.

Elizabeth’s love for corgis began in 1933 when her father, King George VI, brought home a Pembroke Welsh corgi they named Dookie. Images of a young Elizabeth walking the dog outside their lavish London home would be the first among many to come over the decades.

