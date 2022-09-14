Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth II by wearing queen's brooch to pay her respects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as she attended the procession of the queen's coffin to Westminster Hall.

The new Princess of Wales wore the queen's pearl and diamond leaf brooch during the event. Middleton also wore the brooch in 2017 during a trip to Belgium.

Queen Elizabeth II was once photographed wearing the brooch in Seoul on April 21, 1999, according to The Court Jeweller.

PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM, KING CHARLES III REUNITE TO WALK TOGETHER BEHIND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN

The outlet also noted that Meghan Markle honored the queen with her jewlery choice.

Markle wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

It's not unusual for Middleton and Markle to wear jewelry gifted to them by the queen, or jewelry in honor of Her Majesty.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined their husbands for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Middleton rode to the service at Westminster Hall with Queen Consort Camilla while Markle rode along with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked the route on foot behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

Once at Westminster Hall, the royal family paid their respects to Her Majesty following a 20-minute service. The small service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.

Along with the royal family, the service was attended by British members of Parliament and peers.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral is held on Monday, Sept. 19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP