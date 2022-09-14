Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton honors Queen Elizabeth II by wearing queen's brooch to pay her respects

Meghan Markle wore earrings gifted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state at Westminster Hall Video

Queen Elizabeth II to lie in state at Westminster Hall

Fox News' Amy Kellogg live from Buckingham Palace to share news of where the Queen's casket will be arriving later today

Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as she attended the procession of the queen's coffin to Westminster Hall.

The new Princess of Wales wore the queen's pearl and diamond leaf brooch during the event. Middleton also wore the brooch in 2017 during a trip to Belgium.

Queen Elizabeth II was once photographed wearing the brooch in Seoul on April 21, 1999, according to The Court Jeweller.

PRINCE HARRY AND PRINCE WILLIAM, KING CHARLES III REUNITE TO WALK TOGETHER BEHIND QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN

The outlet also noted that Meghan Markle honored the queen with her jewlery choice.

Markle wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

It's not unusual for Middleton and Markle to wear jewelry gifted to them by the queen, or jewelry in honor of Her Majesty.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined their husbands for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Middleton rode to the service at Westminster Hall with Queen Consort Camilla while Markle rode along with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked the route on foot behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin.

Once at Westminster Hall, the royal family paid their respects to Her Majesty following a 20-minute service. The small service was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.

Along with the royal family, the service was attended by British members of Parliament and peers.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral is held on Monday, Sept. 19.

Prince Harry and Prince William joined their father King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Prince Harry and Prince William joined their father King Charles III as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. (Getty Images)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Hall for the lying in state. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

