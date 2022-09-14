Who is Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She is the second oldest child, behind King Charles III and also has two younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she was born, she was given the title Princess at birth and it wasn't until 1987 when she was given the title Princess Royal, which she still uses now. The title is one that is typically granted to the oldest daughter of a monarch.

Even though she tries to stay out of the spotlight, Princess Anne has always been very involved with the royal family and continues to be after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"One of the reasons that not much is known about Princess Anne, is because that is the way she likes it," Richard Fitzwilliam, Royal Commentator told Fox News Digital. "She is the hardest working member of the Royal Family but doesn’t like the publicity. It’s her style, she has always stunned us. The fact she was with The Queen’s body is significant because it was a symbol of how valuable she is to the Royal Family. She is very supportive of King Charles. She won’t being doing more because she couldn’t possibly do more, she is already doing so much for the family."

WHY PRINCESS ANNE, 'THE HARDEST WORKING' ROYAL, KEEPS HER LIFE PRIVATE: ROYAL EXPERT

What did Princess Anne say about the Queen?

After the death of Princess Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, she put out a statement full of love and thanks.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she said. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

PRINCE ANDREW, PRINCESS ANNE AND PRINCE EDWARD GREET WELL-WISHERS AT BALMORAL AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH

Princess Anne also made mention to her brother, King Charles III in her statement.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch."

"To my mother, The Queen, thank you," she said to close out her statement.

PRINCESS ANNE IS ‘A COUNTRY WOMAN AT HEART’ WHO ‘NEVER CARED FOR CELEBRITY’ AS ‘HARDEST WORKING’ ROYAL: DOC

How old is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950, making her close in age to her older brother King Charles III, who was born November 14, 1948. She was born at Clarence House.

Was Princess Anne in the military?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne was seen wearing military attire during the procession of her mother's coffin. Although Princess Anne did not serve in the military, she does have many military honours and titles.

Some of her titles include General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

PRINCE PHILIP MADE LIFE ‘COMPLETELY DIFFERENT,’ PRINCESS ANNE SAYS

Who is Princess Anne's husband?

Princess Anne's first husband was Captain Mark Phillips. The two started dating in the late 1960's and got engaged in 1973. On November 14, 1973, the two got married at Westminster Abbey.

The pair had two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall before their divorce in 1989. Their divorce was finalized in 1992.

Princess Anne is now married to Sir Timothy Laurence, but their relationship had a rough start in the eyes of the public after sources reported that Princess Anne and Laurence were exchanging romantic letters before her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips, even though the content was not revealed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

They got engaged in 1992 and got married in December of that year in Scotland. The two are still together today.