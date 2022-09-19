Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls among TV stars at service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some familiar faces from television were spotted during Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

Sandra Oh, known for her roles in "Killing Eve" and "Grey’s Anatomy," was among the very few stars who were invited to the service, which took place at London’s Westminster Abbey. The actress was appointed an Order of Canada as an officer just a few months ago. The 51-year-old, who kept under the radar, was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front. She was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers as the funeral was broadcast live.

It’s noted that Oh's honor is the second highest that can be received in Canada, a Commonwealth country. Oh received the honor due to "an artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad," Deadline.com reported. The star played Dr. Cristina Yang in "Grey’s Anatomy" for a decade.

Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022 pic.twitter.com/Wg2hxpwaLg — Day 3 without Rachel Weisz (@kiana_weisz) September 19, 2022

Like the U.K., Canada is observing a period of mourning after the queen passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among numerous world leaders who traveled to the U.K. to pay their respects.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S FUNERAL: COFFIN HEADS TO WINDSOR CASTLE FOR BURIAL AT ST. GEORGE'S CHAPEL

Bear Grylls, a British adventurer and TV personality, also attended the funeral and represented the Scouts. The 48-year-old was appointed chief scout in 2009 at age 34, which made him the youngest person to hold the post in the U.K. In 2019, he was awarded OBE (officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the queen, who was a patron of the Scout Association.

"Forever, we will remember her kindness, her service, and the unwavering support she showed our global movement over many decades," Grylls previously captioned an Instagram post about the late royal. "She was truly a friend to Scouts everywhere. As our Patron, the Queen leaves the brightest of legacies - one of hope and promise for future generations. Together, we honour her heart and service, and on behalf of every Scout, we stand united in love and grief. We will never forget you, Your Majesty."

Sophie Winkleman, an actress known for her roles in "Two and a Half Men" and "Peep Show," attended the funeral as a member of the British royal family. The 42-year-old is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.

The state funeral drew presidents, royalty and prime ministers from across the globe. Crowds massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Elizabeth’s coffin was followed into the church by generations of her descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William and 9-year-old George, who is second in line. On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, "In loving and devoted memory," and was signed Charles R — for Rex, or king.

"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer," the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners, as the funeral opened.

The queen will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

In the evening before the funeral, Charles issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, have been "moved beyond measure" by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects to the queen.

THE ROYAL FAMILY'S MILITARY SERVICE: WHO HAS SERVED THEIR COUNTRY?

The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom, after which the attendees sang the national anthem, now titled "God Save the King."

The day began early when the doors of Parliament’s 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.