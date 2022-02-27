Young conservatives at CPAC share what they love most about America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

They were clear, forthright, passionate — and pro-America.

Ten young people who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that just wrapped up this weekend in Orlando, Fla., told Fox News Digital what they love best about America — and why they believe these aspects of our country are worth protecting and defending over the long haul.

"I firmly believe that freedom of speech is one of the greatest things about America, and it's crucial to defend," said Madeline Coggins of Florida, speaking to Fox News Digital in Orlando during the conference.

"I think it's just essential to a thriving democracy and the future of America," she also said.

Another young person cited our "traditional Christian morality, and the fact that we're able to use that morality to create the greatest civilization" in the world.

He said it's been "under attack" in the culture in recent years — and that Americans need to "stand up" against those attacks and "hope that we can bring them into the future."

For another young person, it's "the opportunities" that America provides to all citizens here that's most attractive and worth defending, said Leslie Mendoza of Lyons Township, Illinois.

She also said, "I've been held in confinement for refusing to wear a mask for two weeks" — "but I've battled our administration and we finally went ‘mask optional,’" she added, "because I stood my ground and I protected the constitutional rights" that are "given to every American" in our country.

Another individual cited "the Second Amendment," saying "it's worth protecting because we see what's going on overseas right now — and we've got to protect ourselves," he said.

Others cited our freedom, as well as the opportunities for women that are possible here in the United States.

Another person mentioned our "Christian moral values and family ideals," while another said that "being able to walk out of my house and do whatever I want" represents an important personal freedom that she's grateful for and believes is worth protecting.

Still another said with exuberance, "God bless America!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watch the full video at the top of this article to see these young people speak their minds — or click here to access the video.

Jayme Chandler of Fox News Digital contributed reporting to this article.