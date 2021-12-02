Expand / Collapse search
Fitness + Well-being
Woman loses 123 pounds after taking up running in lockdown: 'Nothing feels out of reach'

Sophie Higginbottom also credits her progress to a weight loss program

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A woman lost half her body weight in the last two years during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdowns. 

Sophie Higginbottom, 30, from Ellesmere Port, U.K., attributes her 123.5-pound weight loss to her newfound love of running, as well as her involvement in the U.K.-based weight loss program, Slimming World.

Higginbottom was even recently named Slimming World’s "Woman of the Year."

Higginbottom started her weight loss journey in January 2020, according to SWNS. At the time, she weighed about 249.5 pounds and avoided cameras because she didn’t like how she looked, according to a Slimming World press release.

Sophie Higginbottom lost half her body weight over the last two years during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdowns. (Courtesy of SWNS) 

"I had struggled with my weight since I was a teenager and couldn’t seem to get it under control," Higginbottom said in the release. "I would always avoid cameras and just hated having my photo taken – it was getting to the point where I barely recognized myself."

According to SWNS, one of Higginbottom’s biggest motivators to start her weight loss journey was participating in a charity 5K run with her family, where she realized how unfit she was. 

After that run, she joined Slimming World and within just one week, she lost 5 pounds, according to SWNS. 

At the start of her weight loss journey, in January 2020, Higginbottom weighed 249.5 pounds. (Courtesy of SWNS) 

Higginbottom attributes her 123.5-pound weight loss to her newfound love of running, as well as her involvement in the U.K.-based weight loss program, Slimming World. (Courtesy of SWNS) 

"I’d tried lots of diets in the past, but nothing ever stuck because I felt so restricted," Higginbottom said in the Slimming World release. "With Slimming World, I could still enjoy lots of hearty and delicious food."

Higginbottom also fell in love with running during her weight loss journey. 

"As I lost weight I suddenly had so much more energy, so I decided to try Couch to 5K," she said in the release. "I absolutely loved it and to my surprise – found I was quite good at running! I never thought I’d be the type of person to love running."

After losing 123.5 pounds over the last two years, Higginbottom currently weighs 126 pounds. Aside from enjoying her new lifestyle and running, Higginbottom is also planning her wedding to her fiance, Alex. 

Higginbottom was even recently named Slimming World’s "Woman of the Year." (Courtesy of SWNS) 

Aside from enjoying her new lifestyle and running, Higginbottom is also planning her wedding to her fiance, Alex. (Courtesy of SWNS) 

"Planning a wedding is actually something I’m excited about," Higginbottom said in the release. "I definitely think it would have been something I dreaded before I lost weight."

Her weight loss has brought her other benefits, too, she said. 

"I’m so much more confident and full of life," Higginbottom said in the release. "Nothing feels out of reach anymore, and that’s an amazing feeling."

She added: "I feel like this is the version of me that I was always supposed to be."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.