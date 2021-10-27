Woman's secret to losing 80 pounds is deleting social media: ‘Best decision I ever made’

This woman lost 80 pounds on a different kind of elimination diet. She eliminated social media.

Brenda Finn, 33, a candlemaker from London, told SWNS she had "always been a bit chubby," but starting in 2016 she started to gain a lot of weight, reaching 217 pounds by August 2020.

It was around then that Finn -- who also suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss -- had a turning point.

"I remember looking in the mirror and thinking "Oh s**t, how have I got this big?" Finn told SWNS.

MAN LOSES 120 POUNDS, BECOMES TRIATHLETE AFTER WIFE DIES: ‘I WANTED SOMETHING MORE’

She soon started working out at home but realized she needed to change her diet -- and her social media diet -- as well.

"Scrolling down my feed I'd see endless cakes, ice cream, sugary drinks and pizzas," Finn said. "It was constant subliminal messaging telling me to go and have a snack."

WOMAN LOSES 140 POUNDS DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS: ‘I’M FULL OF LIFE NOW’

She added: "When I realized how distracting Facebook and Instagram were from my progress, I shut off from it all."

Finn told SWNS she deactivated her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts so she could focus on losing weight.

"That was a pinnacle point for me - it was hard to say goodbye to my social media but it was the best decision I ever made," Finn said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finn explained that once she deleted her social media accounts, she started seeing results.

"I'd struggled to lose even a couple of pounds before then but as soon as I ditched [social media], I saw the weight dropping off," she said.

According to SWNS, she learned more about calories, improved her diet and bought some indoor exercise equipment

In May of this year, when she reached 154 pounds, she looked in the same mirror where she had first decided to change her lifestyle back in August 2020.

"That was the first time I really acknowledged the weight loss and what I'd achieved and it felt amazing," Finn said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Last month, she reached her goal weight of 140 pounds. Though she reactivated her Instagram account to celebrate, she said she "couldn’t engage with it," she told SWNS.

Today, Finn weighs 136 pounds and is working on losing another 10 pounds, according to SWNS.

"I can't believe how good I feel - I'm fitter, I eat a healthy diet and I feel so much more alive," Finn said of her lifestyle change.

"This has totally changed my mindset towards food, exercise and my body," she added. "Now, I wake up every day and I just feel so light and alive - I never realized I felt heavy before but looking back, I feel like a different person."

She continued: "Deleting my social media was the best decision I ever made."