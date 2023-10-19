Woman ditched by date after eating 48 oysters, plus must-see image of Earth taken from space

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SHUCKS! – A woman in Atlanta went viral on TikTok after revealing that she slurped down 48 oysters before her date left her with the tab. Continue reading...

OUR PLANET – NASA has released a new image of Earth taken from space during annular solar eclipse. See the stunning shot...

AIRLINE 'CHAOS' – A flight was canceled after someone fouled up the aircraft amid delays. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

CAT'S MEOW – A noisy cat has just set the Guinness World Record for loudest purr. Continue reading...

HAPPY MOMENTS – These 30 best and most surprising "little things" bring people happiness, one study says. Continue reading...

FUN Q&A – Guy Benson reveals the U.S. presidents he'd invite to a dinner party — and what he would serve. Continue reading...

TASTE TEST – Pasta quiz: How much do you know about the favorite dish? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION