Woman ditched by date after eating 48 oysters, plus must-see image of Earth taken from space

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
EquanaB received numerous comments on her video about her audible slurping. (iStock)

SHUCKS! – A woman in Atlanta went viral on TikTok after revealing that she slurped down 48 oysters before her date left her with the tab. Continue reading...

OUR PLANET – NASA has released a new image of Earth taken from space during annular solar eclipse. See the stunning shot...

AIRLINE 'CHAOS' – A flight was canceled after someone fouled up the aircraft amid delays. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

easyJet flight cancelled split

Passengers apparently experienced a day of travel that went from bad to worse after someone defecated on the bathroom floor — which resulted in the cancellation of the entire flight. (Newsflare)

CAT'S MEOW – A noisy cat has just set the Guinness World Record for loudest purr. Continue reading...

HAPPY MOMENTS – These 30 best and most surprising "little things" bring people happiness, one study says. Continue reading...

FUN Q&A – Guy Benson reveals the U.S. presidents he'd invite to a dinner party — and what he would serve. Continue reading...

In this week's "Short questions with Dana Perino" piece, Guy Benson reveals the one thing (well, two things!) he wished he knew when he was younger — plus the three U.S. presidents he would invite to a dinner party and what he would serve them as host.  (Fox News)

TASTE TEST – Pasta quiz: How much do you know about the favorite dish? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

