October is National Pasta Month.

As you dig into your favorite dish, you can also celebrate the annual occasion by quizzing yourself about all things pasta-related.

How well do you know these facts about the popular carb?

Try it here!

Roughly how many different shapes of pasta are there, according to multiple sources? 100-200

350-600

750-1,000

1,500-2,000 Standard dried pasta is made with only two ingredients, semolina flour and water — true or false? True

False A famous scene in "Lady and the Tramp" involved spaghetti & meatballs — true or false? True

False The first pasta factory in the U.S. was built in which of these cities? Chicago, Illinois

Brooklyn, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Paterson, New Jersey Cacio e pepe means cheese and pasta — true or false? True

False Penne pasta originated in which region of Italy? Campania

Toscana

Liguria

Lombardia Fettuccine Alfredo was invented by someone named "Fettuccine" — true or false? True

False Spaghetti takes its name from its signature strands — true or false? True

False Which American president first brought pasta to the United States? Andrew Jackson

Thomas Jefferson

George Washington

James Madison In which country was pasta first eaten, according to various sources? Italy

France

China

Switzerland Dried pasta doubles in size when cooked — true or false? True

False When were the first pasta production machines created? 1800

1850

1900

1924 Italians eat approximately how many pounds of pasta per person, per year? 10 pounds

35 pounds

60 pounds

200 pounds Which of the following is said to be a benefit of eating gluten-free pasta? Helps keep bones healthy

Helps keep muscles healthy

Helps keep skin healthy

All of the above Pasta cooked al dente has a lower glycemic index than fully cooked pasta — true or false? True

False





Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!



Have you tried our donut quiz? Check it out here!

How about our wine quiz? Try it here!