'Noisy' cat sets new Guinness World Record for loudest purr

A 14-year-old mixed-breed cat appears to have no problem being heard after setting a new world record.

Bella has been given the title of "world’s loudest purr by a domestic cat (living)," according to a recent press release issued by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Bella's purr measured in at 54.49 decibels, which is equivalent to the sound of a tea kettle boiling and close to the sound of a standard washing machine, GWR stated in its news release titled, "'My cat purrs louder than the TV': Noisy Bella claims loudest purr record"

Nicole Spink, Bella's owner, is quite used to hearing the rumble of her cat throughout the day.

"Also when watching TV – she likes to be loud with television. My late husband used to always moan about the sound of her purr blocking the sound of the TV in the evenings," Spink of Huntingon, Cambridgeshire, U.K., shared with GWR.

While Spink is thrilled to see Bella take home this achievement, this award does not come as a surprise to her and her family.

"Friends and family always notice Bella’s loud purr, everyone comments, ‘What’s that loud noise? Oh, it’s the cat’. It’s just Bella being happy!," Spink continued.

After discovering that previous record for loudest purr, Spink and her daughter decided to see if Bella's purr was in fact record-breaking.

The two downloaded an app on their phones to test Bella's pitch, but they knew they needed a more accurate reading to truly break the record.

Spink was concerned Bella would not perform at her best during the official record attempt because she can be "a stubborn old lady and she does how she pleases," Spink shared.

When Bella made her attempt, she immediately started purring.

The record-breaking purr was recorded by a sound engineer and approved by GWR's official adjudicator, Dave Wilson, the press release stated.

The purr was captured at a distance of one meter from the microphone to Bella, which is equivalent to just over one yard.

Spink is excited to share the news with her friends and family, but specifically her kids.

"They will be so happy when they hear the news, they’ve been saying to everyone how loud their cat is," Spink commented.

"I used to always read the Guinness World Records book, I always got it as a present every Christmas, and I do the same with my kids."

The record will find a special place in the Spink household, but its exact location is still to be decided.

"We’ll need to decide which kid’s photos to take down first," Spink joked.

Though Bella holds the record for "the loudest purr by a domestic cat (living)", the loudest purr by a domestic cat ever is still held by two cats named Merlin and Smokey.

In 2011, Smokey "was recorded purring at the astounding noise level of 67.8 dB, a full 13.21 louder than Bella," according to GWR.

"Four years later, she was equaled by Merlin, owned by Tracy Westwood in Devon, UK – and they are still record co-holders to this day."