Atlanta woman slurps down 48 oysters in viral TikTok — driving her date to ditch the tab

A woman went viral on TikTok for what some consider overindulging on a first date.

TikTok user EquanaB (@equanaaa) posted a video last week recounting a recent date she went on at Fontaine’s Oyster Bar in Atlanta, Georgia.

EquanaB admitted in the video that she agreed to meet her date for a drink after he had been texting her for "weeks."

Since Fontaine’s has the "best oysters in Atlanta hands down," according to EquanaB, she couldn’t resist putting in a few orders of the shellfish.

EquanaB recorded herself slurping down a few oysters, commenting on how delicious they were.

"It was so good," she said in the video. "I was not expecting it to be that good."

Oyster tray after oyster tray, EquanaB doused the shells in lemon and hot sauce, taking down each one until she hit a total of 48.

"When the fourth [tray] came out, he was looking at me crazy," she said.

"I didn’t give a f---. I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out – I’m gonna eat.’"

EquanaB proceeded to order more food — namely, an order of crab cakes and a side of potatoes.

"Everything was so good," she said.

After the woman finished feasting, she noticed her date had gone to the bathroom without returning for 30 minutes.

Upon realizing he had skipped out on the bill, EquanaB paid for their tab, calling his maneuver "crazy."

EquanaB then texted her date, "Running out on a tab is crazyyy."

He replied, "I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can cashapp the total for the drinks."

The video currently has more than five million views on TikTok, with many users reacting to the eventful recap of the date.

"The audacity to ask WHATS NEXT after 50 oysters is INSANE," one TikTok user Kayla McRae commented.

"He literally said can we meet for drinks, then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean," wrote another user, Willie Dixon IV.

TikTok user @tammysimmone commented that the "slurping alone" would have made her leave.

"I could barely LISTEN to you slurping, so I can imagine how bad it was to actually watch it," said another user, @warriormami6792.

Fontaine’s Oyster Bar general manager Kelcey Flanagan told Rolling Stone last week that this type of oyster indulgence is "nothing new" for the restaurant — or the Atlanta area.

"I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many," Flanagan said.

"But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive."

Flanagan described EquanaB as a "real pleasant" customer and said she hopes she’s not "getting too much flak."

"People have been roasting this poor girl," she said.