Wisconsin 8-year-old wins USA mullet championship for kids: ‘Wanted cool hockey hair’

One cool Wisconsin kid has been crowned the winner of this year’s USA mullet championship.

Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey rocked the best flow in the 2022 national competition, beating out 688 other contestants to snag a $2,500 cash prize.

Bailey and his mom, Erin Bailey, celebrated the victory on "Fox & Friends" on Monday.

During the segment, young Emmitt showed off his award-winning blonde locks.

Emmitt Bailey said he first decided to grow a mullet after telling his mom he wanted "cool hockey hair." He's been sporting the look for two years.

"I was not on board at first," his mother said. "But he was pretty insistent."

Erin Bailey admitted that the mullet has "kind of grown on all of us" despite the initial hesitation.

"Now it’s just really part of who he is," she said. "And I feel like he would look a little odd without it."

The mother shared that the support for her son has been "amazing" from complete strangers across the country who were having "fun with the contest."

"I’m really, really proud of him," she said. "I’m really proud of how he’s handled the whole competition."

Emmitt Bailey said he plans to spend his $2,500 winnings on a new go-kart.

"I want to race," he said.

And while he races, Emmitt said — his locks will be "sticking out the back" of his helmet.