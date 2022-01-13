Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trucks
Published

Betty White-out? Michigan names snowplow after legendary actress

Gordie Plow and Derek Sleeter are on the job

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Giant panda cub enjoys first snow day of the season at Smithsonian Zoo Video

Giant panda cub enjoys first snow day of the season at Smithsonian Zoo

Cameras at the Smithsonian National Zoo caught 1-year-old giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji rolling around in the snow.

Betty White will be remembered every time it snows in southwestern Michigan.

Michiganders have submitted nicknames for all the state's snow plows.

Michiganders have submitted nicknames for all the state's snow plows. (Michigan DOT)

The late actress has been immortalized on a snowplow named Betty Whiteout, one of over 300 that have been nicknamed by the Michigan DOT.

The names include Betty Whiteout and Gordie Plow.

The names include Betty Whiteout and Gordie Plow. (Michigan DOT)

The agency started accepting suggestions from Michiganders in 2021. The names aren't painted on the vehicles, but have all been entered onto the DOT's live online snowplow tracker, where fans can follow them as the clear the state's roads.

Fans can track the location of the trucks on the agency's website.

Fans can track the location of the trucks on the agency's website. (Michigan DOT)

Gordie Plow, Aaron Brr and Derek Sleeter are among the other celebrity-inspired names on the list, which also includes Edgar Allen Snow and Clearopathtra. A DOT spokesman told Fox News the names were submitted prior to White's death last December 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan is one of several states and cities that have initiated a snowplow nicknaming program, a practice made famous in Scotland where they're called "gritters" and Grittalica and Spready Mercury are among the trucks keep the roads clear.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos