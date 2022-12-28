Amazing Christmas surprise: Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip

A waitress in Wisconsin received a little bit of extra Christmas cheer thanks to a $1,000 tip from a customer on Christmas morning.

Callie Blue, 29, a waitress at Gus's Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was working an early-morning shift on the morning of Dec. 25th when she began talking to a customer.

The two struck up a good conversation — and Blue was later stunned to see that he left her $1,000 as a tip.

That generous customer wound up being Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County have done a "Pay It Forward" campaign to help those in need, Johnson told the Wisconsin State Journal. That campaign netted $100,000 this year, he said.

The bulk of the money raised goes to people who were nominated for help, Johnson explained to the newspaper.

Two donors, however, requested that their donations go specifically for large tips.

Blue's tip came out of that larger pool, which Johnson told the Wisconsin State Journal was about $5,000 in total.

The $1,000 tip was the largest of some 12 large tips given, said Johnson. He was particularly taken with Blue — and by how hard she was working on Christmas morning.

"I really loved her spirit," said Johnson.

He specifically chose to dine at Gus's Diner as it was open at 6 a.m. He was aware Blue had worked there for many years.

Blue, said Johnson, "was everything. I walked in, she was smiling. She was happy to be there. We talked for about 45 minutes."

The entire encounter "kind of organically happened," he told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Blue said that she had "no idea" who Johnson was prior to meeting him — and that she treated him just like everyone else.

"Customer service is so important and no matter who you’re serving you should treat everyone the same," she told the Wisconsin State Journal.



Blue told the newspaper she plans on using her unexpected windfall to pay for the costs associated with feeding her four horses.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.