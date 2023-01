Dolly Parton quiz! Check your knowledge about the country music icon Try this fun and engaging quiz about all things Dolly Parton — see how well you do!

Dolly Parton was born in Tennessee — true or false?

Dolly Parton wrote her hits "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day — true or false?

Parton made her Grand Ole Opry debut at what age?

Parton starred with which two actresses in the 1980 hit film "9 to 5"?

In 1986, Dolly Parton opened her own theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, called which of the following?



At the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in 2016, Parton received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award — true or false?

Dolly married her husband Carl Dean in what year?

Dolly Parton has said of her husband, Carl Dean, "We're completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me" — true or false?



Dolly did not write the song "9 to 5" for the film of the same name, which she starred in — true or false?

Dolly Parton has how many siblings?

Well-known for her many wigs, Dolly has never once shown fans her natural hair — true or false?

Dolly is only 5 feet tall — true or false?

Dolly is quoted as having said, "I'm not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb... and I also know that I'm not blonde" — true or false?

Dolly is grandmother to Miley Cyrus — true or false?

Dolly is reportedly the creator of a 5-layer "comfort food" casserole that contains potatoes, ground beef, onions, tomatoes and green bell peppers — true or false?



