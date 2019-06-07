Wedding reception’s 'luxury' menu slammed: 'I thought this was hospital food'

A wedding guest has slammed the “luxury” menu they were served at a friend’s wedding reception.

Taking to a Facebook wedding shaming group, the anonymous guest shared snaps of the unusual wedding meal provided by a 4-star hotel in Leeds.

To start, attendees at the nuptials were given a plate of three frozen Yorkshire puddings accompanied with an herb garnish.

When it came to the main course, adults dined on a lackluster chicken dish including an unusual side of zucchini stuffed with green beans.

Meanwhile, children were fed half a pizza topped with tinned tuna, alongside french fries and baked beans.

Captioning her snaps the woman wrote: “I don't know if the chef of this 4 star 'luxury' hotel was sick that day, or on holiday - but something must have been going on.

“I really appreciate the little herb on the side of the frozen Yorkshire puddings, really pushing it out there.”

And it seems that fellow group members were equally unimpressed, with the post receiving hundreds of comments from baffled people.

One wrote: “I would be 100 percent in the kitchen, throwing abuse at the entire kitchen staff if that was what was served at my wedding.”

“I had better food in school dinners,” said another with a third adding, “I thought this was hospital food.”

One particularly horrified member added: “Is that canned tuna on pizza??! WTAF”

“The green onions inside the cucumber. Wtf” wrote another.

Wedding shaming groups have been on the rise of late with That’s It I’m Wedding Shaming the largest with over 54,000 members worldwide.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.