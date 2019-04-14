Couple shamed for 'pathetic' wedding catering: 'This makes more sense for toddlers'

This couple may want to hold off on sending out thank you notes after a guest reportedly shamed their wedding day spread on social media.

Photos of a couple’s alleged wedding day catering have been getting ridiculed online after a guest allegedly uploaded them to a wedding shaming group on Facebook.

According to photos and comments reported by Daily Mail, the couple was serving hundreds of slices of “plastic cheese” on a tray, along with cut up vegetables and fruit – some of which still had stickers on the skin.

BRIDE CLAIMS 'HUGELY PREGNANT' BRIDESMAID PAL OWES HER A $30G WEDDING 'DO-OVER' FOR UPSTAGING HER

“A wedding feast for your eyes,” the guest reportedly captioned the uploaded images.

The humble spread was called “pathetic” in a series of critical comments, stating the food looked more like a toddler’s birthday party than a wedding reception.

“This is basically what we served at my three-year-old's birthday party. Except we had quiche and strawberries,” one commenter wrote.

“This makes more sense for toddlers than a wedding, in my humble opinion,” another added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This looks like a catering spread for work - a low budget one,” one person reportedly wrote.

“They took the time to unwrap hundreds of slices of fake cheese but couldn't be bothered to take the sticker off the fruit?” one questioned.

In addition to the food display, commenters reportedly questioned why there was a heap of unfolded napkins nearby.

However, there were some in the wedding shaming group that reportedly defended the couple’s actions, stating that weddings are expensive and maybe the couple could not afford anything more than the modest offerings.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to The Knot’s 2017 Real Weddings Study, couples in the United States can spend an average of $33,391 on their wedding, with $9,520 of that spent on catering alone – excluding the wedding cake, which reportedly ranges from $540 - $1,097 on average.