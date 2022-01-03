Viral pizza hack helps you grab slice without touching the rest of the pie

If you like pizza, but dread seeing people pull apart connected slices with their bare hands, there’s a life hack on TikTok that can help you.

When you order a pie of pizza, you can use the pizza saver as a serving tool if there’s no knife or pizza cutter in sight. TikTok users have figured out this innovative and hygienic serving method in the last year and have been sharing it on the video platform, including food influencer Chris Franzoni of EatmoreBaltimore.

Franzoni uploaded a video of his pizza saver serving attempt to TikTok in late November and the five-second clip has been viewed by more than 4.9 million times.

"How old were you when you learned what little tool in the pizza box did?" Franzoni captioned his video.

In the video, Franzoni grabs a slice of pizza with one hand and uses a pizza saver’s plastic legs to separate and hold down neighboring pizza slices, which keeps his fingers off any slice that someone else might want.

Pizza savers were actually invented to keep pizza box tops from falling down on the dish’s cheese layer during deliveries, but the hack appears to be helpful for people who don’t want other hands on their food for sanitary reasons.

While some TikTok users knew the original purpose of pizza savers, the majority of the commenters under Franzoni’s post said that they learned something new.

"I thought that was to hold the pizza together," one commenter wrote in reference to the three-legged tool.

"[Nah] that’s the Barbie table," another user joked.

