Domino's tests viral watermelon pizza recipe with its own twist, TikTok creator chimes in

Domino’s Australia jumped on a viral TikTok creation – watermelon pizza – and doesn’t seem to be impressed.

"Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option," the pizza chain captioned their review video on Monday, and credited Oliver Paterson (AKA El Burrito Monster) as its source for inspiration.

Paterson had created a watermelon pizza recipe in June that went viral on TikTok with more than 3.4 million views. However, his recipe called for barbecue sauce and chorizo while Domino’s opted for tomato sauce and pepperoni slices.

LIZZO TRIES TIKTOK’S MUSTARD ON WATERMELON TREND: ‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND’

The pizza chain determined watermelon pizza "might be acquired taste," but Paterson told Fox News that the pizza chain might have a better experience following his recipe.

@dominosau Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option 😏🍕Nah fr when we saw @elburritomonster make a watermelon pizza, we HAD to give it a go. ♬ original sound - Domino’s Australia

"I’ve seen people attempt to recreate it but get the key details wrong to make it work – the watermelon needs to be cooked before the toppings go on to remove as much moisture as possible to avoid a soggy mess," Paterson wrote in an Instagram direct message. "Also it’s very vital to use BBQ sauce rather than marinara/tomato. BBQ is already a tried and tested flavor combination with watermelon. Tomato (I haven’t tried myself but would assume) simply does not work, so with these two errors it’s unsurprising they did not enjoy their recreation."

11 WONDERFULLY CREATIVE WAYS TO SERVE WATERMELON THIS SUMMER

Paterson went on to add that he’s gone on to make his viral watermelon recipe for several people who have reportedly enjoyed the unconventional dish.

"It tastes sweet and smoky, with fatty salty richness from the cheese and chorizo," he shared when describing the flavor.

PIZZA IS THE 'MOST EXPENSIVE' IN THESE 9 STATES

Paterson said he felt inspired to try watermelon pizza after he saw a contestant on the Netflix cooking show "Crazy Delicious" win a round with their barbecue watermelon creation.

"The judges really liked it so I decided to recreate it myself," he wrote to Fox News. "It came out really great so I wanted to put my own twist on it, and with the pineapple on pizza debate raging, I decided to switch to watermelon as I don’t really like pineapple, but then thought I would make watermelon the base for the pizza as it was just the right size for it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Paterson knew his watermelon pizza recipe would likely elicit a strong reaction when he shared it on social media, he said he’s still surprised at how many people it has reached.

"I half expected it to cause a bit of controversy but didn’t expect it to go as far as it did," Paterson said. "It’s far off my most viewed TikTok but it’s definitely the video that got the most mainstream attention."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Representatives at Domino’s Australia did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.