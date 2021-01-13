Pizza is the world’s most popular takeaway dish: Report

When it comes to convenience of takeout, pizza is king.

Globally, the Italian dish was found to be the most popular Google search among online users who looked up takeout options in 2020, according to a report from British insurance comparison company MoneyBeach.

The report analyzed Google search data in 109 countries, and "pizza takeaway" was the top food-related query people entered throughout 44 nations. Pizza was a top takeout search in its home country of Italy as well as Barbados, Argentina, Morocco and India, among many others.

Chinese food was the second most popular search term, with 29 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the U.K. and of course China, searching for the cuisine.

Sushi, on the other hand, was the only other takeaway dish to hit double digits, as the top search in 10 countries, making it the third most popular dish worldwide.

Fish and chips came in 4th place with it being the most popular takeout search term in 6 countries, including Canada and Fiji.

Fried chicken is next on the list, and was the most popular in 5 countries.

Indian food, Korean food, Thai food, tapas, tacos, burritos, pasta, kebabs and Malaysian food were other popular takeaway dishes in different parts of the world, but each were found to be popular search terms in fewer than 5 countries.

"A good takeout has become even more important this year as many have largely been unable to eat out, and it has been interesting to find that two choices (pizza and Chinese food) are head and shoulders above the competition," said MoneyBeach.co.uk CEO Mike Rees, in a statement.

Since the start of the pandemic, food dinnertime takeout and delivery services have hovered between 55% and 70% among U.S. adults, according to data from the National Restaurant Association.

Meanwhile, earlier dayparts like lunch and breakfast haven’t exceeded 50% as of October 2020.

