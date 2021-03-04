Another pizza-loving squirrel caught eating in a tree adds to growing documented incidents

Pizza might not be a natural part of a squirrel’s diet, but these tree-scaling rodents aren’t letting that fact stop them.

That’s what Allison and Matt Robicelli showed folks when they shared their first-hand account and video of a pizza-loving squirrel in Baltimore with The Takeout, a food publication under G/O Media Inc.

While it’s not clear where the slice came from, Matt spotted the squirrel grabbing the pizza and climbing up a tree with it all from their front porch on Wednesday, March 3. He reportedly watched the squirrel for around 10 minutes and shared a 50-second clip of the small mammal eating the gourmet meal, which was later posted to YouTube.

As of Thursday, the video racked up more than 4,000 views and has created a buzz on Twitter and other social media websites.

However, Maryland isn’t the only state that has squirrels that like dine with a view. In fact, the strange dietary preference has become so much of a common occurrence in the last few years that #pizzasquirrel has its own hashtag on most social platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

Some fans have even gone a step further and have made accounts dedicated to highlighting squirrels eating pizzas and other foods typically enjoyed by humans like burgers and tacos.

When they’re not getting caught eating pizzas from trees and other elevated spots, squirrels have been found to snag a few slices from deliveries that are left on front porches.

There are more than 200 species of squirrels around the world, according to National Geographic.

For the most part, squirrels are considered omnivores that mainly eat nuts and seeds, berries, bark, roots, plants and sometimes insects, eggs or other small animals depending on the species.

According to pest control service The Wildlife Whisperer, an average adult squirrel eats about a pound of food per week. Moreover, most species can reach impressive speeds and jump several feet, which comes in handy when it comes to carrying food.