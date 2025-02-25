Kat Timpf reveals breast cancer diagnosis while announcing the birth of her son

Fox News' Kat Timpf revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her first child.

Timpf took to social media on Tuesday with what she called an "unconventional birth announcement."

"Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," Timpf wrote on X. "Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer."

She continued, "Still, it was not a chill day. I mean, to say the least! I woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out. I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible. I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby. Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son."

BREAST CANCER SIGNS, SYMPTOMS TO LOOK OUT FOR, PLUS WHEN TO SCHEDULE ROUTINE SCREENING

The author and comedian praised hospital staff for making "excellent audiences for dark humor."

"Just minutes after my boy was born, I was talking with the nurses about what a birth announcement in my situation might look like. Should I go with ‘Mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom’s cancer, and then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by her double mastectomy,’ and then shut off my phone for a week?" Timpf wrote.

"Anyway! These next three months of maternity leave are going to look a lot different than I’d anticipated, and I’m still getting used to my new reality. Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can," Timpf said. "I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules -- and not just because he might have saved my life. Thank you all for your support, laughter, and love as I embrace this wildly unexpected chapter. Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days."

Timpf received an outpouring of support on social media, including many members of the Fox News family.

"We’re all here for you Kat!" Greg Gutfeld posted on X.

"Praying for you and your family, Kat. Sending you lots of love!" Kayleigh McEnany told Timpf.

"We love you, Kat, & will be here for you every step of the way," Guy Benson said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

"Love you. Always here for you. You have an army of us ready to help. Congratulations my love. You will be a wonderful mom," Janice Dean said.

"You are so loved, Kat! And supported. That he already saved your life is a beautiful part of all this. Here for you," Jessica Tarlov wrote.

"You are amazing in every way. And you were heroic in labor given the day you’d just had! I love you," Kennedy said.