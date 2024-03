Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An injured puppy has met her heroes.

U.S. soldiers deployed in the Middle East found Tiny Tammy lying in a pile of trash and unable to move her back legs.

The soldiers recognized that she required immediate attention — but they were unable to take her onto their base, New York-based nonprofit Paws of War told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Since finding Tammy, the soldiers have cared for the puppy by building a makeshift shelter and bringing her food and water.

One day, the puppy dragged herself along the road to the military base to find her heroes.

Paws of War reported that everyone was moved "to tears," which prompted U.S. Army Sgt. Jack to reach out to the New York-based nonprofit for help.

"The day we found Tammy, she was hiding under an old upside-down couch in a pile of trash," Sgt. Jack shared in a statement. "She was shaking with pain and her eyes were screaming for help." (His last name was withheld for privacy.)

"She can't wag her little tail, but you can see the happiness in her when she sees us. It's not only amazing she survived this long, but that she still desperately wants to trust in people."

The sergeant assumed that Tammy wouldn't make it to where they’re stationed — but said he could "give her a life where all of her needs are met" upon returning to the U.S.

"And she will be safe and loved," he said. "She's fighting to live. I can't give up on her now, and I am so thankful to everyone who is willing to help save her."

Tammy’s rescue mission through the War-Torn Pups and Cats program is underway, Paws of War confirmed, as it raises funds to make it possible.

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri told Fox News Digital how dangerous the conditions are becoming in Tammy’s Middle Eastern location.

"The challenges of overseas rescues amid the ongoing conflict and dangerous conditions on the ground are increasingly more difficult, but we are committed to continuing to do everything we have to do to save lives," he said in a statement.

"We can get Tiny Tammy the medical care she urgently needs, where her injuries can be investigated, and we can get her safely to Sergeant Jack's home in America where she is promised a happy life, but we need help," he said.

"If she is to make it out of the suffering she has endured so far, it's down to us."

Paws of War is accepting donations for this rescue and others at pawsofwar.org.