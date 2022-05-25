US flag-carrying 'Old Glory Relay' for The World Games kicks off with veterans, military supporters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The start of the "Old Glory Relay" to The World Games has officially kicked off, and patriotic Americans are carrying the U.S. flag as they make their way to the multi-sport event.

Military veterans and supporters of the armed forces will make the 44-day trek to Birmingham, Alabama, from Washington, D.C., rain or shine.

100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN RUNS IN PENN RELAYS

Participants will "run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle" to the games’ destination, according to Team Red, White & Blue — the veteran health and wellness nonprofit that’s hosting the relay.

The World Games, which is being presented by Airbus this year, will begin on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Relay participants will make their way through a federal district and 15 U.S. states in this order: Washington D. C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.

9/11: 24-MILE BIKE RIDE TO HONOR VICTIMS, OUR NATION’S RESILIENCE 20 YEARS LATER

"The Old Glory Relay is symbolic of our belief that veterans are our most resilient citizens," said Mike Erwin, the executive director of Team RWB, in a statement.

He continued, "As we pass the American Flag from one supporter to the next over its 3,100-mile journey, we display consistent support that connects thousands of Americans."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The relay is partnered with BMW, and the car manufacturer will lead participants down the predetermined relay route with the BMW X5 45e.

MASCOTS COMPETE IN COLLEGE COLORS DAY RELAY RACE

Supporters who wish to keep an eye on the flag’s whereabouts can follow along on BMWOGRtracker.com.

Aspiring relay participants can sign up as an individual or team on Team Red, White & Blue’s website, which is: TeamRWB.org. The nonprofit is also accepting donations online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's going to be an incredible moment of national unity to watch veterans bring the American flag into the Opening Ceremony in front of a live, global audience as our country plays host to thousands of athletes and fans from every corner of the world," said Nick Sellers, the CEO of The World Games 2022.