Veterans
Published

US flag-carrying 'Old Glory Relay' for The World Games kicks off with veterans, military supporters

Patriotic relay participants are carrying the American flag from Washington, D.C., to Birmingham, Alabama

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
The start of the "Old Glory Relay" to The World Games has officially kicked off, and patriotic Americans are carrying the U.S. flag as they make their way to the multi-sport event.

Military veterans and supporters of the armed forces will make the 44-day trek to Birmingham, Alabama, from Washington, D.C., rain or shine.

100-YEAR-OLD WWII VETERAN RUNS IN PENN RELAYS 

Participants will "run, walk, ruck, push, and cycle" to the games’ destination, according to Team Red, White & Blue — the veteran health and wellness nonprofit that’s hosting the relay.

Team Red, White and Blue members pass an American flag to each other during Old Glory Relay.

Team Red, White and Blue members pass an American flag to each other during Old Glory Relay. (Team Red, White & Blue)

The World Games, which is being presented by Airbus this year, will begin on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Relay participants will make their way through a federal district and 15 U.S. states in this order: Washington D. C., Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.

9/11: 24-MILE BIKE RIDE TO HONOR VICTIMS, OUR NATION’S RESILIENCE 20 YEARS LATER 

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough carries the American flag while veterans from Team Red, White and Blue, Daryl Taylor of Airbus, and Nick Sellers of The World Games 2022 gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the launch of the Old Glory Relay. Participants will travel to Birmingham, Alabama.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough carries the American flag while veterans from Team Red, White and Blue, Daryl Taylor of Airbus, and Nick Sellers of The World Games 2022 gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the launch of the Old Glory Relay. Participants will travel to Birmingham, Alabama. (The World Games 2022)

"The Old Glory Relay is symbolic of our belief that veterans are our most resilient citizens," said Mike Erwin, the executive director of Team RWB, in a statement. 

He continued, "As we pass the American Flag from one supporter to the next over its 3,100-mile journey, we display consistent support that connects thousands of Americans."

  Three people run in the Old Glory Relay.
    Image 1 of 3

    A team of runners journey down an open road while one participant carries the American flag for the Old Glory Relay. (Team Red, White & Blue)

  A man rides a bike during the Old Glory Relay.
    Image 2 of 3

    A cycler rides down an open road with an American flag affixed to their bike for the Old Glory Relay. (Team Red, White & Blue)

  A man runs in the Old Glory Relay.
    Image 3 of 3

    A single runner sprints down an open road while carrying an American flag for the Old Glory Relay. (Team Red, White & Blue)

The relay is partnered with BMW, and the car manufacturer will lead participants down the predetermined relay route with the BMW X5 45e. 

MASCOTS COMPETE IN COLLEGE COLORS DAY RELAY RACE 

Supporters who wish to keep an eye on the flag’s whereabouts can follow along on BMWOGRtracker.com. 

From left to right, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Airbus Vice President Daryl Taylor, Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) and The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers gather at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., for the launch of the Old Glory Relay.

From left to right, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Airbus Vice President Daryl Taylor, Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) and The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers gather at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., for the launch of the Old Glory Relay. (The World Games 2022)

Aspiring relay participants can sign up as an individual or team on Team Red, White & Blue’s website, which is: TeamRWB.org. The nonprofit is also accepting donations online.

"It's going to be an incredible moment of national unity to watch veterans bring the American flag into the Opening Ceremony in front of a live, global audience as our country plays host to thousands of athletes and fans from every corner of the world," said Nick Sellers, the CEO of The World Games 2022.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

