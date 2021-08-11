9/11: 24-mile bike ride to honor victims, our nation’s resilience 20 years later

The 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance is commemorating devastating events that changed America with an organized bike ride to the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Cycling participants who wish to observe the day of remembrance are welcome to join the nonprofit for its third annual Tour de Trail, a symbolic journey to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks and the nation’s resilience.

The 24-mile roundtrip trek will start in Berlin, Pennsylvania, and travel through the Laurel Highlands region to the Stoystown memorial, located near the Flight 93 crash site, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST and conclude at 2 p.m., according to its signup page.

Trail board member and former New York City firefighter Tim Brown, who was a first responder and survivor of the fallen twin towers on September 11, described the 9/11 National Memorial Trail as "an active memorial."

"This is where anyone can join a bike ride, take a private walk, or just sit, remember, and connect history with memories,’" Brown told FOX News. "I think the Trail reminds us of the heroes lost, but for those of us who continued on, it reminds us of the courage to live more fully, more purposely."

He went on, "I lost many fellow firefighters during 9/11. It has been my mission to remind others of their bravery and I aspire to live my life in the same courageous way that they lived their lives. That’s what the 9/11 National Memorial Trail links us to––that purpose, that courage, that bravery."

Board member Debby Borza of California, was also affected by the terrorist attacks – having lost her 20-year-old daughter, Deora Bodley, in the Flight 93 crash.

The United Airlines flight had departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey at 8:42 a.m. on September 11, 2001, and was bound for San Francisco International Airport in California. About 46 minutes later, Flight 93 was hijacked by terrorists, according to the National Park Service. The flight crashed in an open field in Stoystown, a borough in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, after its passengers tried to regain control of the plane.

Borza told FOX News the 9/11 National Memorial Trail serves as "a legacy of peace and reflection for years to come."

"The 9/11 National Memorial Trail is a place for bikers, hikers, and walkers to explore, and reflect and remember the loved ones who passed too soon on 9/11," Borza said. "My daughter, Deora, loved biking and hiking on trails; and I think connecting with nature and the outdoors can be a very, peaceful experience."

Borza added that she’s grateful to be a part of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance, which has given her a way to "honor Deora’s love of nature."

Cyclists have until Sept. 16 to sign up for the 2021 Tour de Trail. The ride fee is $45 and the proceeds will go on to benefit the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.

For people who can’t join organizers on the Tour de Trail on Sept. 18, the 9/11 National Memorial Trail Alliance is inviting the public to participate in self-guided journeys to honor those who died in the September 11 attacks.

The 9/11 National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile multi-use trail that connects the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Virginia. In total, the trail travels through six states and Washington, D.C.

Board members of the 9/11 National Memorial Trail are encouraging the public to "walk, hike, or bike 20 miles, 20 minutes, 20 steps or with 20 friends" as a way to commemorate the 20th year since the September 11 attacks.