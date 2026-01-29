Expand / Collapse search
US Coast Guard rescues cruise ship stranded in ice: See the video

Fox News Staff
→ A cruise ship stranded in Antarctic ice was freed by a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker.

→ The State Department lowered its travel advisory for a popular spring break hot spot.

→ A European travel alert is warning visitors to steer clear of Minneapolis amid immigration protests and reported clashes.

Crew member standing on ship deck watching Scenic Eclipse II cruise ship in icy polar waters

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the aid of a cruise ship that got stuck in Antarctic ice. (SWNS)

Conversation starters

→ A mysterious hum has rattled residents in a Connecticut city, sparking sleepless nights and calls for answers.

→ Several Twin Cities museums closed to participate in an anti-ICE strike tied to immigration protests.

Discovery tales

→ The remains of a massive medieval cargo ship were uncovered during routine seabed surveys.

→ Ancient cave handprints are challenging long-held ideas about early human symbolism.

→ Archaeologists uncovered a well-preserved Stone Age dog buried in a bog with a 5,000-year-old bone dagger.

Stone Age dog buried with 5,000-year-old dagger found in Sweden Video

Quote of the week

"I'm hoping that this could be the tomb of Queen Nefertiti."

An Egyptian archaeologist says new excavations could soon reveal the long-lost tomb of Queen Nefertiti, a discovery that has eluded historians for centuries.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

