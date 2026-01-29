US Coast Guard rescues cruise ship stranded in ice: See the video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

→ A cruise ship stranded in Antarctic ice was freed by a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker.

→ The State Department lowered its travel advisory for a popular spring break hot spot.

→ A European travel alert is warning visitors to steer clear of Minneapolis amid immigration protests and reported clashes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Conversation starters

→ A mysterious hum has rattled residents in a Connecticut city, sparking sleepless nights and calls for answers.

→ Several Twin Cities museums closed to participate in an anti-ICE strike tied to immigration protests.

Discovery tales

→ The remains of a massive medieval cargo ship were uncovered during routine seabed surveys.

→ Ancient cave handprints are challenging long-held ideas about early human symbolism.

→ Archaeologists uncovered a well-preserved Stone Age dog buried in a bog with a 5,000-year-old bone dagger.

Quote of the week

"I'm hoping that this could be the tomb of Queen Nefertiti."

An Egyptian archaeologist says new excavations could soon reveal the long-lost tomb of Queen Nefertiti, a discovery that has eluded historians for centuries.