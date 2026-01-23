Archaeologist believes he's closing in on lost tomb of legendary Egyptian queen: 'Could happen soon'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Egyptian archaeologist believes he's narrowing in on the tomb of Queen Nefertiti, the legendary queen whose burial site has eluded historians for generations.

Zahi Hawass is the subject of a new documentary, "The Man with the Hat," which premiered on streaming platforms Tuesday. He served as Egypt's first Minister of Antiquities in 2011.

The film follows Hawass as he explores Egyptian history, including mysteries surrounding the deaths of Cleopatra and Tutankhamun — topics for which historians still lack clear answers.

Hawass also discusses the prospect of finding the tomb of Queen Nefertiti, who lived from around 1370 B.C. to 1330 B.C.

"If I made this discovery, I think I would be happy to end my career with the most important discovery of the most important queen of Egypt," Hawass declares in the documentary, according to Live Science.

Nefertiti was the principal wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten, the ruler who upended Egypt's religious customs away from polytheism and toward Atenism.

She played a central role in promoting the worship of Aten, the sun god. She's also known for being the subject of an elegant bust that was found in 1912.

Hawass told Live Science he believes he's narrowing in on the location of her tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

"There is one area now that we are working in the East Valley, near the tomb of Queen Hatshepsut," Hawass said.

"I’m hoping that this could be the tomb of Queen Nefertiti. … This discovery could happen soon," he said.

In a trailer reviewed by Fox News Digital, Hawass notes that he wants his fellow Egyptians "to be proud of their civilization."

"This will lead us to the greatest discovery of the century," the archaeologist says.

"Before me, foreigners ruled antiquity. People tried to put me in jail, but they couldn't," he said.

"Egypt is, to me, everything."

Fox News Digital reached out to the documentary's representatives for comment.