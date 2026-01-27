Travelers told to avoid Minneapolis due to 'violent clashes' with immigration authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The German Foreign Federal Office issued an updated advisory for travel to the U.S. on Tuesday.

While the advisory highlighted the winter storm that has swept across many parts of the U.S., bringing heavy snow, dangerous winds and disruptions at major airport hubs, officials also referenced the political climate in the U.S.

Authorities added "demonstrations/clashes with the migration and security authorities" to the advisory for German travelers to the U.S.

"In Minneapolis and other cities, demonstrations sometimes lead to violent clashes with migration and security authorities," the advisory said.

As a result, officials advised Germans to look at local media, be vigilant and "stay away from crowds around which violence may occur."

German travelers were also encouraged to "behave calmly and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces."

Protests have erupted around the Twin Cities in response to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies.

Tensions have heightened in the past few days after the most recent deadly shooting involving federal officers, while demonstrations have led to many arrests and property damage.

The president insisted Tuesday that the removal of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino from Minnesota is not a "pullback," while also lamenting the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

"There also remains an increased risk of politically motivated violence."

"It was terrible. Both of them were terrible," Trump said in an exclusive interview Tuesday on "The Will Cain Show." "I hate to see it. I hate to see that."

The advisory also references the "domestic political situation" in the U.S.

"Major American cities are facing a rise in violent crime nationwide," German travelers have been told. "There also remains an increased risk of politically motivated violence."

In regard to visiting Germany, the U.S. State Department has had a "Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution" travel advisory for the country in place since May 13, 2025.

"Terrorist groups and lone actors remain a constant threat in Germany and Europe, attacking people in public locations with knives, small arms, rudimentary explosive devices and vehicles," the advisory says.

U.S. officials have said attacks could occur with little or no warning, noting such attacks could target tourist locations, transportation centers, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels.

Fox News Digital's Nora Moriarty contributed reporting.