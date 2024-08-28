Ultra-rare '1-in-30 million' orange lobster rescued from New York supermarket is released back into wild

An extremely rare orange lobster has been rescued and returned to the sea after it was discovered in the seafood section at a market in Southampton, New York.

The "1-in-30 million" lobster was first spotted at a Southampton Stop and Shop by a local animal shelter — which then reached out to Humane Long Island (HLI), an animal advocacy group.

"Arriving with a shipment of traditional brown lobsters before July 4th, the rare orange lobster, now affectionately named ‘Clementine,’ was immediately a celebrity at the Southampton grocery store — being fed shrimps by store management and being nicknamed ‘Pinky’ by the manager’s young daughter," HLI shared in a recent press release.

SUPER RARE ORANGE LOBSTER ACCIDENTALLY DELIVERED TO COLORADO RED LOBSTER

The local supermarket was hoping to "spare her from the pot" by reportedly offering some sort of pardon through the Long Island aquarium.

But the pardon was not granted, the release continued.

Southampton Animal Shelter was the team that notified the animal advocacy team about the ultra-rare crustacean.

HLI's executive director reached out to the local Stop and Shop, asking management to donate the lobster for both rehabilitation and an eventual release back into the wild, Humane Long Island stated.

SUPER RARE ORANGE LOBSTER ACCIDENTALLY DELIVERED TO COLORADO RED LOBSTER

The advocacy organization consulted a veterinarian and prepared a cold saltwater tank in an effort to re-acclimate the rare creature to the ocean.

In only a few short hours, Clementine the crustacean was swimming around and exploring Long Island Sound.

"Lobsters are sensitive, intelligent animals who can travel as far as 100 miles or more each year," John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and executive director of Humane Long Island, stated in the press release.

"Like all aquatic animals, lobsters will [feel] pain and suffer when taken from their ocean homes to be eaten or confined to cramped aquariums."

RARE 'COTTON CANDY' LOBSTER CAUGHT IN NEW ENGLAND: '1 IN 100 MILLION'

"Humane Long Island urges everyone to celebrate Clementine's successful journey back to the wild by respecting all lobsters and not eating them, because no compassionate person should boil an animal alive."

This isn't the first time a rare, orange lobster was on the brink of winding up on a dinner plate.

An orange lobster nicknamed "Crush" — after the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense — was delivered to a Red Lobster location in Denver, Colorado, in early July.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Less than a week later, a second orange crustacean was delivered to a North Carolina Red Lobster, Fox News Digital previously reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Humane Long Island reported that in Switzerland, Norway, New Zealand, and the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, it is actually illegal to boil lobsters alive when they are still conscious.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital Lifestyle reached out to Southampton Animal Shelter for further comment and information.